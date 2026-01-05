Russell's hat-trick powers HIL GC to dramatic win over SG Pipers

IMAGE: Kane Russell (35th, 37th, 60th) sealed the contest in the dying seconds of HIL GC's opening match of the competition. Photograph: Hockey India/X

New Zealander Kane Russell struck a hat-trick, including a late penalty corner conversion, to help HIL GC edge past SG Pipers 3-2 in a thrilling men's Hockey India League match in Chennai on Monday.

Russell (35th, 37th, 60th) sealed the contest in the dying seconds of HIL GC's opening match of the competition. Ky Willott (31st) and Dilraj Singh (56th) scored a goal each for the Pipers.

SG Pipers made a lively start to the match, using swift passing and early attacking moves to put their opponents under pressure. Their positive approach earned them a penalty corner in the fourth minute, but they were unable to capitalise on the opportunity.

HIL GC gradually settled into the contest and responded with a few attacking forays of their own to relieve the pressure. With less than five minutes remaining in the opening quarter, they earned a penalty corner, which also went unconverted.

The closest chance of the quarter came in the dying seconds when HIL GC threatened to break the deadlock, but the Pipers goalkeeper Tomas Santiago produced a close-range save to ensure the first quarter ended goalless.

The second quarter unfolded in an end-to-end fashion, with both SG Pipers and HIL GC stepping up the intensity and making frequent circle entries. Each side created multiple scoring opportunities and applied sustained pressure, forcing the defences and goalkeepers into action.

Despite a few close calls at both ends, neither team could find the decisive touch in front of goal, and the contest remained finely poised at 0-0 as the teams headed into the half-time break.

Determined to break the deadlock, SG Pipers entered the third quarter with renewed intensity, and their approach paid dividends early on.

Midfielder Ky Willott (31st) showed great composure inside the circle as he collected a pass, drove towards goal and delicately lobbed the ball over HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo to give his team the lead.

The advantage, however, was short-lived as HIL GC responded strongly through drag-flick specialist Kane Russell (35th, 37th), who struck twice from penalty corners in quick succession to swing the momentum in his side's favour.

With no further goals scored, the penultimate quarter concluded with HIL GC holding a 2-1 lead.

SG Pipers began the fourth quarter on the front foot, making multiple circle entries but struggling to find the finishing touch for much of the final period.

With less than five minutes remaining, the Pipers found a way back into the contest as Dilraj Singh (56th) converted a penalty corner to bring his side level.

The relief was short-lived, however, as HIL GC earned a late penalty corner in the dying seconds, and Russell (60th) made no mistake to complete his hat-trick and seal a dramatic 3-2 victory for his side.

JSW Soorma beat Ranchi Royals 2-1 for maiden win in women's HIL

Penny Squibb and Olivia Shannon scored a goal each as JSW Soorma Club recorded a 2-1 victory against Ranchi Royals for their maiden win in the women's Hockey India League in Ranchi.

While Squibb and Shannon scored their goals in the 1st and the 39th minute of the contest, Agostina Alonso pulled one back for the Royals in the 35th minute.

The Soorma Club earned a couple of penalty corners within the first minute and capitalised on the second attempt with drag-flicker Squibb finding the back of the net to give her side an early lead.

The Australian then made her presence felt at the defensive end with a goal line clearance in the fourth minute, keeping Soorma's lead intact.

The Royals could not get back on the level terms as they registered just two circle penetrations in the first quarter.

They, however, began well in the second quarter to record 11 circle entries and three penalty corners to remain persistent in their efforts to find an equaliser but still could not find a goal and the game went into half-time with Soorma in the lead.

Soorma's resistance was finally broken in the second half after Hannah Cotter weaved through their defence before setting up Alonso, who fired her effort past the goalkeeper to restore parity for the Royals.

But Soorma took the lead four minutes later with Shannon finding the back of the net from a penalty stroke.

Ranchi Royals got the backing of the home crowd in the last fifteen minutes as they remained relentless in pursuit of the equaliser.

The hosts pinned Soorma back in their own half and had 11 circle entries in the final quarter. But Soorma hung on to their lead and the final scoreline of 2-1 in their favour also ensured a confirmed spot for the SG Pipers in the final.