HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Russell's hat-trick powers HIL GC to dramatic win over SG Pipers

Russell's hat-trick powers HIL GC to dramatic win over SG Pipers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
5 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2026 23:26 IST

x

Kane Russell

IMAGE: Kane Russell (35th, 37th, 60th) sealed the contest in the dying seconds of HIL GC's opening match of the competition. Photograph: Hockey India/X

New Zealander Kane Russell struck a hat-trick, including a late penalty corner conversion, to help HIL GC edge past SG Pipers 3-2 in a thrilling men's Hockey India League match in Chennai on Monday.

Russell (35th, 37th, 60th) sealed the contest in the dying seconds of HIL GC's opening match of the competition. Ky Willott (31st) and Dilraj Singh (56th) scored a goal each for the Pipers.

 

SG Pipers made a lively start to the match, using swift passing and early attacking moves to put their opponents under pressure. Their positive approach earned them a penalty corner in the fourth minute, but they were unable to capitalise on the opportunity.

HIL GC gradually settled into the contest and responded with a few attacking forays of their own to relieve the pressure. With less than five minutes remaining in the opening quarter, they earned a penalty corner, which also went unconverted.

The closest chance of the quarter came in the dying seconds when HIL GC threatened to break the deadlock, but the Pipers goalkeeper Tomas Santiago produced a close-range save to ensure the first quarter ended goalless.

The second quarter unfolded in an end-to-end fashion, with both SG Pipers and HIL GC stepping up the intensity and making frequent circle entries. Each side created multiple scoring opportunities and applied sustained pressure, forcing the defences and goalkeepers into action.

Despite a few close calls at both ends, neither team could find the decisive touch in front of goal, and the contest remained finely poised at 0-0 as the teams headed into the half-time break.

Determined to break the deadlock, SG Pipers entered the third quarter with renewed intensity, and their approach paid dividends early on.

Midfielder Ky Willott (31st) showed great composure inside the circle as he collected a pass, drove towards goal and delicately lobbed the ball over HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo to give his team the lead.

The advantage, however, was short-lived as HIL GC responded strongly through drag-flick specialist Kane Russell (35th, 37th), who struck twice from penalty corners in quick succession to swing the momentum in his side's favour.

With no further goals scored, the penultimate quarter concluded with HIL GC holding a 2-1 lead.

SG Pipers began the fourth quarter on the front foot, making multiple circle entries but struggling to find the finishing touch for much of the final period.

With less than five minutes remaining, the Pipers found a way back into the contest as Dilraj Singh (56th) converted a penalty corner to bring his side level.

The relief was short-lived, however, as HIL GC earned a late penalty corner in the dying seconds, and Russell (60th) made no mistake to complete his hat-trick and seal a dramatic 3-2 victory for his side.

JSW Soorma beat Ranchi Royals 2-1 for maiden win in women's HIL

Penny Squibb and Olivia Shannon scored a goal each as JSW Soorma Club recorded a 2-1 victory against Ranchi Royals for their maiden win in the women's Hockey India League in Ranchi.

While Squibb and Shannon scored their goals in the 1st and the 39th minute of the contest, Agostina Alonso pulled one back for the Royals in the 35th minute.

The Soorma Club earned a couple of penalty corners within the first minute and capitalised on the second attempt with drag-flicker Squibb finding the back of the net to give her side an early lead.

The Australian then made her presence felt at the defensive end with a goal line clearance in the fourth minute, keeping Soorma's lead intact.

The Royals could not get back on the level terms as they registered just two circle penetrations in the first quarter.

They, however, began well in the second quarter to record 11 circle entries and three penalty corners to remain persistent in their efforts to find an equaliser but still could not find a goal and the game went into half-time with Soorma in the lead.

Soorma's resistance was finally broken in the second half after Hannah Cotter weaved through their defence before setting up Alonso, who fired her effort past the goalkeeper to restore parity for the Royals.

But Soorma took the lead four minutes later with Shannon finding the back of the net from a penalty stroke.

Ranchi Royals got the backing of the home crowd in the last fifteen minutes as they remained relentless in pursuit of the equaliser.

The hosts pinned Soorma back in their own half and had 11 circle entries in the final quarter. But Soorma hung on to their lead and the final scoreline of 2-1 in their favour also ensured a confirmed spot for the SG Pipers in the final.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Soha's Touching Tribute To Tiger Pataudi
Soha's Touching Tribute To Tiger Pataudi
'Focused & Ready' Gill Back As Punjab Gear Up For Goa
'Focused & Ready' Gill Back As Punjab Gear Up For Goa
Why ManU Pulled the Plug On Amorim
Why ManU Pulled the Plug On Amorim
Jamwal stuns Shiva as Nikhat, Lovlina cruise at boxing nationals
Jamwal stuns Shiva as Nikhat, Lovlina cruise at boxing nationals
'Should You Touch Another Player?'
'Should You Touch Another Player?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 3

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

VIDEOS

Manali: Where Nature's Beauty Steals Every Heart1:24

Manali: Where Nature's Beauty Steals Every Heart

Amit Shah participates in 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal' festival in Tiruchirappalli1:32

Amit Shah participates in 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal'...

Yemen-Saudi War: Yemen Troops Retake Strategic Port Mukalla2:21

Yemen-Saudi War: Yemen Troops Retake Strategic Port Mukalla

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO