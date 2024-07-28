Russell wins Belgian GP in Mercedes one-two

IMAGE: Mercedes' George Russell celebrates winning the Belgian Grand Prix. Photograph: Johanna Geron/Reuters
Britain's George Russell won the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday in a Mercedes one-two with teammate and seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished third with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen fifth after starting 11th on the grid.
