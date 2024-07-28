News
Russell wins Belgian GP in Mercedes one-two

July 28, 2024 20:13 IST
George Russell

IMAGE: Mercedes' George Russell celebrates winning the Belgian Grand Prix. Photograph: Johanna Geron/Reuters

Britain's George Russell won the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday in a Mercedes one-two with teammate and seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

 

McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished third with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen fifth after starting 11th on the grid.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
