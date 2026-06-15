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How Shimla Cricket League Combats Drug Abuse And Boosts Environment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 15, 2026 11:51 IST

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The 'Shaan-e-Bushahr' Mandhol Premiere League-4 cricket tournament in Shimla is uniquely leveraging the power of sports to combat drug abuse and foster environmental conservation among the region's youth.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A rural cricket tournament in Shimla aims to combat drug abuse and promote environmental awareness among youth.
  • The 'Shaan-e-Bushahr' Mandhol Premiere League-4 features over 80 teams and offers a prize of Rs 1.51 lakh.
  • Winning and runner-up teams receive deodar or oak saplings, with players encouraged to plant and monitor them.
  • The initiative, under the motto "Nash Chodo Kehl Kelo," builds on previous successful tree-planting efforts by Yuva Mandal Mandhol.

A rural-level cricket competition being held in Shimla district's Jubbal subdivision aims to create awareness about the impact of drug use, as well as environmental issues, in addition to promoting sports in rural areas.

The 10-day 'Shaan-e-Bushahr' Mandhol Premiere League-4 tournament, organised by the Yuva Mandal Mandhol here, is seeing participation of more than 80 teams from Uttarakhand, Chohara, Rohru, Nawar, Theog and Kotkhai. It will conclude on June 20, and the winning team will walk away with a prize of Rs 1.51 lakh.

 

Cricket For Social Change

"Sports, especially cricket, is a powerful medium to keep the young generation away from drugs and also inform the youth about the need for environmental protection," Robin Chauhan, general secretary of the Yuva Mandal Madhol, told PTI on Monday. The campaign started with the motto of "Nash Chodo Kehl Kelo" (leave drugs, play sports) and is now moving also towards environmental conservation, he added.

Promoting Green Initiatives

"This year, we are presenting the members of the winning and runner-up teams, and the man of the match with a memento along with a deodar or oak sapling," he said. The players would be expected to plant the sapling and send a photo. They would monitor the plant regularly and next year, come with the photographs of the plant, according to Chauhan.

He said the 'Plant Trees, Save the Environment' initiative conveys a meaningful message to society with focus on inspiring people to conserve the environment. Over 1,000 deodar trees were planted by the Yuva mandal last year. "We would like to collaborate with the forest department to take the initiative forward and next year, we plan to give plants to all the participants," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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