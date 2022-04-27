News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Rune shock for former champion Zverev in Munich

Rune shock for former champion Zverev in Munich

April 27, 2022 20:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rune

IMAGE: Holger Dune in action against Alexander Zverev at the Munich Open on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Danish teenager Holger Rune sealed the biggest win of his career at the Munich Open on Wednesday, outclassing top seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-2 for a spot in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 clay court tournament.

The 18-year-old Rune broke world number three Zverev four times in a flawless performance for his first win over a player in the ATP top-10, ending the streak of the German who reached the quarter-finals in his previous five appearances.

 

"It was a difficult match from the beginning," world number 70 Rune said following his victory over 2017 and 2018 champion Zverev at the Iphitos Tennis Club.

"He's in the top three in the world and has been playing some unbelievable tennis, especially in the past year winning so many big titles.

"I have a lot of respect for him, and I obviously didn't expect to win in two sets, and with a score like this. But it was a really hard match, we played a lot of rallies and I'm really happy about my performance today."

Up next for wildcard Rune, who is seeking his first title on the Tour, is the winner of the second-round meeting between Emil Ruusuvuori and Maxime Cressy.

Earlier, seventh seed Miomir Kecmanovic overcame local hope Daniel Altmaier 6-2 6-4 to move into the last eight.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jayawardene wants TV umpire to intervene in no-balls
Jayawardene wants TV umpire to intervene in no-balls
Shastri tells out-of-form Kohli to 'pull out of IPL'
Shastri tells out-of-form Kohli to 'pull out of IPL'
Lara, Prithi Cheers Royals
Lara, Prithi Cheers Royals
IPL Photos: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL Photos: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
90% states publish draft rules on 4 labour codes
90% states publish draft rules on 4 labour codes
TN chariot tragedy: 'All over in a matter of minutes'
TN chariot tragedy: 'All over in a matter of minutes'
ECB advertises for separate Test and ODI Head Coaches
ECB advertises for separate Test and ODI Head Coaches

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Royals to celebrate Warne's life in upcoming IPL tie

Royals to celebrate Warne's life in upcoming IPL tie

IPL 2022: GT vs SRH: Who Will Win?

IPL 2022: GT vs SRH: Who Will Win?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances