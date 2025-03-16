HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rune battles past Medvedev to reach Indian Wells final

2 Minutes Read
March 16, 2025 05:56 IST

Denmark's Holger Rune makes a cross-court return during the BNP Paribas Open semi-final against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Indian Well Tennis Garden, CA, USA, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Denmark's Holger Rune makes a cross-court return during the BNP Paribas Open semi-final against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Indian Well Tennis Garden, CA, USA, on Saturday. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Denmark's Holger Rune snapped a seven-match semi-final losing streak to reach the Indian Wells final, beating Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-4 in a tight match on Saturday.

Rune, the number 12 seed, lost to Medvedev in the quarter-finals a year ago and will next play the winner of the match between Briton Jack Draper and back-to-back defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

 

Daniil Medvedev makes a vain bid to return a shot from Holger Rune.

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev makes a vain bid to return a shot from Holger Rune. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Rune and Medvedev were evenly matched in a gruelling opening set in which they traded early breaks and Rune battled through a marathon six-deuce eighth game to hold his serve.

Medvedev helped him to a break-point with a fluffed shot at the net in the 11th game and the 21-year-old Dane carried the momentum into the second set, breaking the former US Open champion to love in the third game.

Down 0-30 in the final game, Rune clawed his way back and forced a fatigued Medvedev into an error at the end of a 37-shot rally on the penultimate point before clinching victory with a powerful forehand winner.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
