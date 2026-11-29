Ruhan Alva made history by winning the landmark 100th race of the Indian Racing League at the Buddh International Circuit, showcasing dominant performance alongside other F4 race winners Aaron Mehta and Krishay Gutte.

IMAGE: Buddh

Key Points Ruhan Alva of Kichcha Kings Bengaluru won the landmark 100th race of the Indian Racing League at the BIC on Sunday.

Alva built a significant lead, securing victory despite a late safety car intervention.

Aaron Mehta of Kolkata Royal Tigers won the reverse-grid F4 race in the morning session.

Krishay Gutte secured his maiden F4 victory in the final race after teammate Ntiyiso Mabunda received a 10-second penalty for a false start.

The Indian Racing Festival will conclude its season finale in Navi Mumbai on December 5-6.

Kichcha Kings Bengaluru's Ruhan Alva won the landmark 100th race of the Indian Racing League with a dominant outing at the BIC here on Sunday.

Alva claimed victory ahead of Goa Aces JA Racing's Raoul Hyman and Speed Demons Delhi's Divy Nandan in the race held as part of the Indian Racing Festival.

Alva's Dominant Performance

Alva built a lead of more than six seconds as Hyman and Mohamed Ryan battled for second place before Ryan retired with smoke coming from his car.

Hyman closed in on Alva in the closing stages, but a safety car intervention triggered by cars stopping on track brought the race to an early finish, handing Alva the milestone victory.

F4 Race Victories

Aaron Mehta of Kolkata Royal Tigers won the reverse-grid F4 race in the morning session after starting fifth.

He finished 6.751 seconds ahead of Speed Demons Delhi's Ntiyiso Mabunda, while Ahmedabad Apex Racers' Arjun Chheda finished third.

Mehta worked his way into the lead, while a late safety car brought the field closer together.

He made a clean getaway at the restart to secure the win, with Mabunda and Chheda completing the podium.

In the final F4 race, Mabunda led from pole position, with Krishay Gutte running second.

Although Mabunda crossed the line 7.100 seconds ahead of his teammate, a 10-second penalty for a false start handed Gutte his maiden F4 victory.

Mabunda finished second, while Chheda took third.

Season Finale Ahead

Following an action-packed weekend at the Buddh International Circuit, the Indian Racing Festival now heads to Navi Mumbai for its season finale on December 5-6.