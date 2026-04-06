Second Edition of Rugby Premier League to be Held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is set to host the second edition of the Rugby Premier League in June, promising thrilling Rugby 7s action and boosting the state's sports economy.

Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points The second edition of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) will take place in Hyderabad from June 16-28.

The league will feature the fast-paced Rugby 7s format, showcasing six franchises from the first season.

GMR Sports is organising the RPL in partnership with Rugby India, highlighting their commitment to developing rugby in India.

The event is supported by the Government of Telangana, recognising its contribution to tourism and the sports economy.

The second edition of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), which is organised by GMR Sports in partnership with Rugby India, will be held at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, from June 16 to 28.

Like its inaugural season, the league would be held in the fast-paced Rugby 7s format. It will feature the six franchises from the first edition.

The announcement follows GMR Sports' recent signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana.

Telangana's Support for Sports

"Hyderabad's emergence as a global sporting destination reflects Telangana's long-term policy vision and institutional support for international partnerships. Events like the Rugby Premier League contribute significantly to tourism, urban visibility, and the broader sports economy of the State," said Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary (Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture and Sports Department) in Government of Telangana.

Rugby India's Vision for the RPL

Outlining the league's evolution, Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India, added, "With everything one does in life, the quest is to always do better, be better, deliver better. That will continue to be the cornerstone of the RPL."