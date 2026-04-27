HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Women's Rugby Premier League To Kick Off In June

Women's Rugby Premier League To Kick Off In June

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 14:36 IST

x

The inaugural Women's Rugby Premier League is set to launch in June, bringing a new level of excitement to the sport in India with four franchise teams competing for the title.

Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points

  • The inaugural Women's Rugby Premier League (RPL) is scheduled for June in Hyderabad.
  • Four franchise teams will compete in the first edition of the Women's RPL.
  • The Women's RPL will run from June 16-28 at Gachibowli Stadium.
  • The player draft and auction for both women's and men's teams will be held on April 30.
  • Rugby India aims to make Women's 7s rugby as exciting as Men's 7s rugby.

Rugby Premier League (RPL) will have its inaugural women's edition in June with four franchise teams competing, the organisers announced on Monday.

Women's RPL Teams and Venue

Four of the six men's teams which competed in the RPL in 2025 will also field women's teams when the league is held from June 16-28 at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

 

The four teams are Chennai Bulls (owned by Avid Sys Sports), Delhi Redz (RMZ Corp), Mumbai Dreamers (Dream Sports) and Kolkata Banga Tigers (Hunch Ventures).

Organisers and Player Auction Details

GMR Sports, in partnership with Rugby India, is organising the league.

The player draft and auction for the four women's teams and six men's teams, including Hyderabad Heroes and Bengaluru Bravehearts, will take place in Hyderabad on April 30.

Building on Previous Success

The HSBC Rugby Premier League builds on the strong foundation of its debut season held in Mumbai last year, which featured six men's franchises.

Rugby India's Vision

Speaking on the introduction of the women's tournament, Rugby India President Rahul Bose said: "It has always been our dream at Rugby India to have an RPL Women edition. This year that dream comes to fruition.

"We have our partners, GMR Sports and our wonderful franchises to thank. Women's 7s rugby across the world is as exciting as Men's 7s rugby."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Second Edition of Rugby Premier League to be Held in Hyderabad
Second Edition of Rugby Premier League to be Held in Hyderabad
Women's Premier League to be held from March 4-26 in Mumbai
Women's Premier League to be held from March 4-26 in Mumbai
Now, franchise-based Rugby Premier League in Mumbai
Now, franchise-based Rugby Premier League in Mumbai
WPL: Beginning of new dawn for India's Gen-Next
WPL: Beginning of new dawn for India's Gen-Next
Get ready for women's IPL in 2023!
Get ready for women's IPL in 2023!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Raveena's Stunning Appearance Leaves Mumbai in Awe1:04

Raveena's Stunning Appearance Leaves Mumbai in Awe

When Bears Beat the Heat with Ice Cream at Nahargarh Biological Park1:08

When Bears Beat the Heat with Ice Cream at Nahargarh...

Heavy Rains Batter Mayurbhanj, Streets Submerged in Waterlogging1:03

Heavy Rains Batter Mayurbhanj, Streets Submerged in...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO