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Bihar Women's Rugby Team Shines in National Championship Group Stage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 16, 2026 22:22 IST

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Bihar's women's rugby team demonstrated exceptional form in the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship group stage, setting the pace for a thrilling knockout phase.

Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points

  • Bihar's women's rugby team secured decisive victories, including a 59-0 win over Madhya Pradesh and a 60-0 win over Uttar Pradesh, in the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship.
  • West Bengal emerged as a high-scoring team, accumulating 129 points in two matches, demonstrating their offensive capabilities in the championship.
  • Kerala showcased a strong performance, finishing among the top-scoring teams with 98 points, highlighting their competitive edge in the tournament.
  • The Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship features 27 teams from various states and union territories, creating a diverse and competitive environment.
  • With the group stage concluded, teams are now advancing to the knockout rounds and ranking matches, intensifying the competition for the national title.

Hosts and defending champions Bihar made a strong statement with commanding wins, including a 59-0 victory over Madhya Pradesh and a 60-0 rout of Uttar Pradesh, as the women's group stage of the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship concluded on Thursday.

Featuring 27 teams from across states and union territories, the group stage produced a mix of dominant performances and closely fought contests, setting the tone for the knockout rounds.

 

Top Performing Teams

West Bengal emerged as the most prolific side, topping the scoring charts with 129 points from two matches, including a 66-0 win over Manipur and a 63-0 victory against Andhra Pradesh.

Kerala also impressed, finishing third among the highest-scoring teams with 98 points from two matches, highlighted by a 69-0 win over DNHDD and a 29-0 result against Jharkhand.

Odisha (93 points), Maharashtra (85 points) and Delhi (85 points) were also among the standout performers, registering convincing wins.

Looking Ahead to the Knockout Stage

With the group stage complete, teams now head into the knockout rounds and ranking matches, where the battle for the national title is set to intensify.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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