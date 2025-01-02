HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP Rudras rout Soorma in Hockey India League

UP Rudras rout Soorma in Hockey India League

Source: PTI
January 02, 2025 23:09 IST

HIL

IMAGE: Sudeep Chirmako scored early in the game for the UP Rudras. Photograph: HIL/X

UP Rudras blanked Soorma Hockey Club 3-0 in their Hero Hockey India League contest in Rourkela on Thursday.

Sudeep Chirmako (2') scored early in the game for the UP Rudras, while Soorma Hockey Club created multiple opportunities in the second quarter but the UP Rudras held firm and Jobanpreet Singh (38') doubled their lead in the third quarter.

Akashdeep Singh (58') scored in the last quarter to seal the UP Rudras' second win in the league.

UP Rudras took control of the game right from the push off, forcing Soorma Hockey Club to defend deep.

In just the second minute, Gurjot Singh ventured into the shooting circle and found Lalit Kumar Upadhyay but his shot was deflected to Chirmako who unleashed a rocket on the half turn to score the first goal of the game.

 

Soorma went on to earn two penalty corners as the first quarter came to an end but failed to find the back of the net.

UP Rudras continued to employ a high press in the second quarter but Soorma grew into the game, earning a slew of penalty corners but the Rudras' defensive unit, led by first rusher Lars Balk and goalkeeper James Mazarelo, remained alert to avert any danger.

The Rudras stepped it up a notch in the third quarter, putting together incisive passes around Soorma players. At the 38 minute mark, Chirmako, from the left wing, pulled the ball back to Jobanpreet Singh who pushed the ball into goal and doubled UP Rudra's lead in the game.

The UP Rudras earned a couple of penalty corners with five minutes left in the game but failed to capitalise. Soon after, Hardik Singh initiated a counter attack and passed to Akashdeep Singh. He made it 3-0 for the UP Rudras with a reverse tomahawk. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
