Rudrankksh Patil Wins Gold At Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting

Rudrankksh Patil of Maharashtra showcased exceptional marksmanship to win the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle event at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship in Bhopal.

IMAGE: Maharashtra marksman Rudrankksh Patil shot 252.9 in the final to win the men's 10m Air Rifle event at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, in Bopal, on Friday. Photograph: RudrankkshP/X

Key Points

Rudrankksh Patil of Maharashtra won gold in the men's 10m air rifle event.

Rohit Kanyan of Haryana secured the silver medal in the same event.

Baiduriya Biswas of West Bengal won the bronze medal.

Ashmit Chatterjee of West Bengal clinched the junior men's title.

Abhinav Shaw of West Bengal took the youth men's title.

Rudrankksh Patil of Maharashtra overcame a stiff challenge from Haryana's Rohit Kanyan to clinch the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle event at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship in Bhopal on Friday.

The young Maharashtra marksman shot 252.9 in the final to finish on top, while Kanyan took the silver with 251.9. West Bengal's Baiduriya Biswas bagged the bronze with 230.8.

Key Performances In Qualification Rounds

In qualification, Delhi's Paarth Makhija topped the standings with a score of 633.4, followed by Railways' Shahu Tushar Mane with 630.0. Gujarat's Gajjar Krish Jigneshbhai qualified third with 627.8, while Rudrankksh entered the final in fourth place with 627.7.

Junior And Youth Category Winners

West Bengal's Ashmit Chatterjee clinched the junior men's title with a score of 251.0, while Uttar Pradesh's Piyush Sharma secured the silver with 250.5.

Haryana's Rohit Kanyan claimed the bronze with 229.1.

Youth Men's Title Claimed By Abhinav Shaw

Meanwhile, West Bengal's Abhinav Shaw took the youth men's title with a score of 254.4 pushing Haryana's Priyanshu to second spot (249.7). Haryana's Jatin Lamba secured bronze with 228.1.