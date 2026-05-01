Rudd blown away by little known Blockx; Milestone for Zverev

Blockx converts late Madrid call-up into breakthrough semi-final run even as Zeverev joins Federer, Nadal in elite list.

IMAGE: Belgium's Alexander Blockx in action during his the Madrid Open quarter-final match against Norway's Casper Ruud at Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain on Thursday. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Rediff

Alexander Blockx arrived at the Madrid Open expecting to play the qualifying rounds, but the Belgian has made the most of his late promotion to the main draw after a string of withdrawals, riding a wave of confidence to the semi-finals.

The 21-year-old toppled seeded players including Brandon Nakashima, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Francisco Cerundolo before ending the title defence of Casper Ruud with a 6-4, 6-4 win on Thursday to set up a last-four meeting with Alexander Zverev.

Currently ranked 69th in the world after sitting outside the top 100 two months ago, Blockx can enter the top 30 with another upset, but the Belgian said the week had already gone beyond anything he imagined.

Key Points Alexander Blockx showed his potential with a run to the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters last month..

Currently ranked 69th in the world after sitting outside the top 100 two months ago, Blockx can enter the top 30 with another upset.

'It's nice beating the defending champion, whose favourite conditions are here'.

Alexander Zverev has now moved to 179 tour-level victories on clay.

"I was already happy with getting into the main draw ... at the last minute on Friday, just before the deadline. Winning my first match (against Cristian Garin) was already a bonus," Blockx said.

"Then all the other matches, I never thought I'd get that far. But once you get confident and you feel your game, a lot can happen."

Blockx has struggled for momentum on the ATP Tour following his run to the Next Gen ATP Finals title clash in December, but he showed his potential with a run to the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters last month.

His Madrid campaign and the win over two-time French Open finalist Ruud offered further validation for a player still building belief on clay.

"It's nice beating the defending champion, whose favourite conditions are here. That shows I can play well on clay too," Blockx added.

"The ranking is going up really fast. It's nice to be able to play bigger tournaments now. I don't know the ceiling, I'll just see match by match, and hopefully get as high as I can."

Blockx meets Zverev later on Friday while world number one Jannik Sinner meets Arthur Fils in the other semi-final.

Madrid Open: Zverev reaches semifinals, joins Federer, Nadal, Sinner in elite list

Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals of the Madrid Open, easing past Flavio Cobolli to continue his impressive run in the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.

On Thursday, Zverev beat Cobolli 6-1, 6-4 just 12 days after losing to him in the semi-finals of the Munich Open. The two-time Madrid Open champion dropped just seven of 39 points behind his first serve, en route to his fourth semi-final in the competition.

"I have a great relationship with him (Cobolli) and a great relationship with his father. This is sport... Sports can change very quickly. In Munich, he played an amazing match, and I did not play a very good match. Today, it was maybe the opposite," Zverev said after his win.

Zverev's win over Cobolli improved his head-to-head contest against him by 3-1. He also marked his 179th clay court tour-level win, breaking his tie with Philipp Kohlschreiber for the most by a German men's player in the Open Era.

With his win over Cobolli, Zverev also moved to 179 tour-level victories on clay, breaking his tie with Philipp Kohlschreiber for the most by a German man in the Open Era.

With this impressive victory wrapped up in one and the half hour, Zverev is the fourth man to make it to the semi-finals of the first four Masters 1000 events of the season, since the inception of this category in 1990, joining legends and rising stars like Roger Federer (2006), Rafael Nadal (2010, 2011) and Jannik Sinner (2026). Zverev, the current world number three in the ATP Rankings, lost to Jannik at the semis during the Indian Wells, Miami and Monte-Carlo this year.

"It is amazing but, of course, I need to get past this stage now," Zverev said, emphasising the need to overcome the semi-final hurdle.

Zverev will next face 21-year-old Belgian Alexander Blockx.

Blockx, the world number 69 stunned defending champion Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 to book his ticket to his maiden ATP Masters 1000 semi-final.