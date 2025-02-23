HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Rublev outlasts Draper to win Qatar Open title

Rublev outlasts Draper to win Qatar Open title

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 23, 2025 00:47 IST

x

Andrey Rublev

IMAGE: Andrey Rublev celebrates winning the Qatar Open final against Britain's Jack Draper. Photographs: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Russian Andrey Rublev was given a tough test early on, but finished in style to beat Britain's eight seed Jack Draper 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 and win the Qatar Open on Saturday.

Fifth seed Rublev, who also won the title in 2020, claimed his first tournament win since his triumph at the Madrid Open last April, but was made to battle in the opening two sets.

"It feels amazing. It's the first time I've won the same title twice," a delighted Rublev said.

"I'm really happy. I don't know what else to say."

The opener went with serve for the first 11 games, with Rublev serving to love on four occasions and Draper twice doing likewise, before the Russian finally broke the Briton to take the first set.

Andrey Rublev

The second set appeared to heading towards a tiebreak when Draper managed to break for a 6-5 lead and served out to level the match.

Draper had never beaten Rublev in their three previous meetings, and went into the deciding set with the wind in his sails, but Rublev showed no mercy.

Rublev broke twice early on to storm into a 5-0 lead and while Draper managed to avoid a bagel, the Russian fired down two aces to wrap up the win.

"I really like Jack as a person and I really like his game. He has a really, really great career and future ahead. He will win many great things," Rublev said.

Andrey Rublev

Draper failed in his bid to win his third ATP title after winning in Stuttgart and Vienna last year, but the 23-year-old's run to the final will lift him to a career-high 12th in the rankings.

 

"I want to congratulate Andrey. He was too good today. Outlasted me," Draper said.

"We played some really tough matches this week. In the third set he was a bit too strong for me."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Teenager Andreeva youngest WTA 1000 champion
Teenager Andreeva youngest WTA 1000 champion
'Can someone explain how a negotiation was possible?'
'Can someone explain how a negotiation was possible?'
Sinner accepts doping ban: What it means for tennis
Sinner accepts doping ban: What it means for tennis
Jiri Lehecka shocks Carlos Alcaraz in Doha
Jiri Lehecka shocks Carlos Alcaraz in Doha
Spectator banned for 'fixated behaviour' on Raducanu
Spectator banned for 'fixated behaviour' on Raducanu

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Wonderful Properties Of Cloves

webstory image 2

India's 10 Tallest Statues

webstory image 3

Travelling? Don't Let Your Phone Get Hacked: 8 Tips

VIDEOS

J-K: Weather became pleasant due to snowfall in Doda1:07

J-K: Weather became pleasant due to snowfall in Doda

Alia-Ranbir make a stylish entry at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding0:59

Alia-Ranbir make a stylish entry at Aadar Jain-Alekha...

Kareena stuns in red saree at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding1:04

Kareena stuns in red saree at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD