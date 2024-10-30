Ruben Amorim set to become new Man United manager

IMAGE: Portugese coach Ruben Amorim led Sporting CP to the Primeira Liga title in 2021. Photograph: Borut Zivulovic / Reuters

Ruben Amorim is set to become the next manager of Manchester United with the Premier League club prepared to pay Sporting the 10 million euros ($10.79 million) release clause, the Portuguese club said on Tuesday.

The news comes a day after the team sacked Erik ten Hag with United languishing in 14th place in the Premier League standings. The Portuguese coach could be in place for Sunday's league game against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

"Manchester United FC expressed interest in hiring coach Ruben Amorim, with Sporting's board of directors referring to the terms and conditions set out in the employment contract in force between the company and the coach, specifically the respective termination clause and for the amount of Euro 10,000,000," a statement from the Lisbon-based club said.

United declined to comment.

The 39-year-old Amorim, who emerged as a front-runner soon after Ten Hag's sacking, led Sporting to the Primeira Liga title in 2021, ending a 19-year league title drought, before winning a second last season.

Portuguese media reported his final game with Sporting would be on Tuesday evening against Nacional, and that Amorim is negotiating with United over his staff and salary.

Amorim has been coveted by a number of clubs, including Liverpool where he was heavily linked with replacing Juergen Klopp last season with the club eventually choosing to hire Arne Slot instead. He also held talks with West Ham United to replace David Moyes before opting to remain in Lisbon.

His appearance in London for talks with West Ham, just ahead of the Portuguese club's clash with rivals Porto, did not go down well with Sporting fans. He subsequently apologised for his actions.

SCRUTINY

Amorim would step into what is considered one of football's most scrutinised jobs at a club clamouring for a return to the glory days. Ten Hag, who was sacked a day after a 2-1 loss to West Ham, was the fifth permanent coach since the club's most successful boss Alex Ferguson, to attempt to take them there.

The Portuguese is no stranger to the Old Trafford pressure-cooker, having done a coaching internship under Jose Mourinho at the club six years ago.

He also has a fan in United captain and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes who said earlier this month that "Since Mr Amorim arrived at Sporting, it has been one of the teams to play the best football.

"They have been consistent, the signings have been right and they are in a very good moment," Fernandes told a Portugal press conference during the international break.

"It's a very well prepared team. Coaching Sporting and winning championships is not easy. Sporting went 20 years without winning championships and Amorim arrived and has already won two, this shows that the work has been done well.

"If he could manage to do the same in England, Spain or anywhere else, you will never know until you get there, but I'm sure his qualities are there for everyone to see."

Amorim, a former Benfica and Portugal midfielder who won three Primeira League titles with Benfica, is known for dynamic, offensive football. His teams can counter-attack quickly when in possession.

The manager laughed when asked about the reports at a Sporting press conference on Monday, saying he was expecting the question but was not prepared to talk about it.

United's interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge of Wednesday's League Cup tie at home to Leicester City.