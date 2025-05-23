Guardiola says City ready for most important game of season

IMAGE: Manchester City are in pole position among the teams still battling to secure a top-five spot and sit third in the table on 68 points, realistically needing only a point from Sunday's final game, unless Villa were to beat Manchester United by at least 17 goals.. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he would not check the scores of other games on Sunday while his team plays at Fulham with a spot in the Champions League on the line in what he called by far the biggest game of their season.

Every team plays at the same time on the Premier League's final day on Sunday, with City, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest all battling for a top-five finish and a place in Europe's top club competition next season.

Guardiola's men are in pole position among the teams still battling to secure a top-five spot and sit third in the table on 68 points, realistically needing only a point from Sunday's final game, unless Villa were to beat Manchester United by at least 17 goals.

"You have to look at ourselves, we need one point to go in the Champions League next season, and you have to go to win against a top side," he said.

"By far," he added, when asked if it was their most important match.

"We have to deal like a (normal) game, prepare well. But of course, it's really, really important, first because it's an exceptional team. It will be a really tough game. Top, top side."

While Rodri played for the first time in eight months on Tuesday, coming on to a standing ovation in their 3-1 win over Bournemouth, the midfielder and 2024 and Ballon d'Or winner, who had been out since suffering a knee injury in September, is not ready to start on Sunday.

"We're really pleased he's back, but it is a long way still to be what Rodri was, and my guess is it will be next season," Guardiola said.

"Because the experience in this kind of surgery is always you have to be careful, otherwise you have muscular problems and this kind of stuff. But this is the first step, for his mind, for his knee, but still is not (ready) to see Rodri the way we know him."

John Stones remains unavailable due to injury, while Mateo Kovacic is suspended after being sent off against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

City midfielder Phil Foden was not named in England coach Thomas Tuchel's squad for a pair of upcoming games, after requesting to be omitted. Foden said this week he was nursing an ankle injury.

Guardiola said he was not responsible for Foden's exclusion.

"It's true that a long time he's been struggling with his ankle but I haven't spoken to Thomas," said Guardiola.

"(Foden) needs rest and then he will come back. I want to help him. I don't care about his performance, I just want him to feel good because then the rest will come in an easy way."

Asked if Foden would be with City's squad at this summer's Club World Cup, Guardiola said "in principle, he'll come to America."

He added that Kyle Walker would not travel with City after completing his loan at AC Milan.