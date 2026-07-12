Royal Fashion Moment! Kate's Wimbledon Look Wows

Prince George and Princess Charlotte upheld a cherished royal tradition, joining Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon to enjoy the prestigious tennis tournament.

IMAGE: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales waves to spectators from the Royal Box ahead of the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Germany's Alexander Zverev. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended Wimbledon with their parents, continuing a royal family tradition.

The young royals watched a match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Kate Middleton, patron of the All England Club, has regularly brought her children to the tournament since 2022.

The family arrived in coordinated outfits, with Kate in an elegant sage green dress and Charlotte in a royal blue sundress.

Kate's consistent presence at Wimbledon highlights her dedication to the sport and her role as patron.

IMAGE: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/Reuters

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, at Wimbledon, continuing the family's special tradition of enjoying the famous tennis tournament together.

The Prince and Princess of Wales brought their children to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where George, 12, and Charlotte, 11, have become familiar faces at some of the tournament’s biggest matches in recent years.

Young Royals Witness Key Wimbledon Match

IMAGE: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte. Photograph: Marko Djuricas/Reuters

The young royals watched Italy’s Jannik Sinner vs Germany’s Alexander Zverev as Sinner looked to defend his 2025 Wimbledon title.

The family arrived in style, with Kate wearing an elegant sage green dress and Charlotte dressed in a royal blue sundress. William and George coordinated their looks with matching dark blue suits and ties.

Kate Middleton's Enduring Wimbledon Patronage

IMAGE: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets Martha Pearce at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/Reuters

IMAGE: Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George in the Royal Box. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Kate, who serves as patron of the All England Club, has regularly attended Wimbledon and has had the honour of presenting trophies to the champions. She has also brought George and Charlotte to the tournament since 2022, sharing her love for tennis with her children.

IMAGE: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales in the Royal Box during the final match between Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova and Czech Republic's Linda Noskova. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Earlier in the tournament, Kate caught attention with her striking red peplum dress while watching the women's singles final between Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova. She completed the look with gemstone drop earrings, a matching necklace and a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

IMAGE: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales presents the trophy to Czech Republic's Linda Noskova after winning her final match. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Kate has been a regular Wimbledon attendee since 2011 and took over the late Queen Elizabeth II’s role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016. She missed the women's final in 2024 while recovering from cancer but returned later that year to watch Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic in the men's final.