22 Rowers Join TOPS Development Group For Asian Games

Twenty-two Indian rowers have been chosen for the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development Group, setting the stage for intense training and competition at the upcoming Asian Games and beyond.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points Twenty-two rowers have been selected for the TOPS Development Group to prepare for the Asian Games.

The selection aims to build bench strength in rowing, particularly for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Prominent rowers like Balraj Panwar and Arvind Singh are among those inducted into the TOPS Development Group.

The rowers will compete in various boat categories, including Men's Single Sculls and Women's Coxless Fours.

India aims to strengthen its rowing infrastructure and athlete depth with an eye on future international competitions.

Twenty-two rowers were on Monday inducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development Group ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September-October.

The decision was taken by the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in its 174th meeting here. The list was announced following the completion of annual national selection trials and crew finalisation by the Rowing Federation of India (RFI).

Among the prominent names inducted are 2024 Paris Olympian Balraj Panwar, 2022 Asian Games silver medallist Arvind Singh, and double medallist Jaswinder Singh.

Focus on International Rowing Competitions

"A total of 22 rowers are now a part of the TOPS Development group across six boats. This crew will now prepare for major international competitions featuring rowing, including the Asian Games and World Cup circuit," said a release from the MOC.

The induction of the 22 rowers could be seen as India building bench strength in the discipline with an eye on the 2030 Commonwealth Games to be held in Ahmedabad.

Commonwealth Games 2030 Target

"Rowing has not featured in the Commonwealth Games since the 1986 edition in Edinburgh, but can be set for a return in the centenary edition of the Games," it said.

The 22 rowers have been grouped across different boats, including Men's Single Sculls (M1X), Men's Double Sculls (M2X), Men's Quadruple Sculls (M4X), Lightweight Men's Double Sculls (LM2X), Men's Coxed Eight (M4-) and Women's Coxless Fours (W4-).

Building Sustainable Rowing Strength

"While the majority of the inducted athletes are being prepared with a direct focus on the 2026 Asian Games cycle, some crews are also part of India's broader international development pathway targeting future competitions, like the Commonwealth Games 2030 set to be hosted in the country," the release said.

"The induction of these multiple Indian rowers into the TOPS Development Group is another effort to build sustainable bench strength across several boat categories rather than focusing only on individual medal prospects. With India set to host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030, the strengthening of rowing infrastructure and athlete depth remains key."

Full list of rowers inducted in the TOPS Development Group:

Men's Single Sculls: Arvind Singh.

Men's Double Sculls: Navdeep Singh, Kulwinder Singh.

Men's Quadruple Sculls: Balraj Panwar, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Salman Khan.

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls: Lakshay, Ujjwal Kumar Singh.

Men's Coxed Eight: Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Babulal Yadav, Yogesh Kumar, Ghurde Vipul Satish, Saurav Kumar, Iqbal Singh, Sannee Kumar, Dhananjay Uttam Pande

Women's Coxless Fours: Gurbani Kaur, Poonam, Tendenthoi, Aleena Anto.