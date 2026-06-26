Rounak Chouhan's US Open Upset: How India's Young Talent Defeated World No. 6

Young Indian badminton sensation Rounak Chouhan delivered a stunning upset at the US Open, defeating world number six and top seed Chou Tien Chen in straight games, marking a significant moment for Indian badminton.

Photograph: BWF/Badminton Photo

Key Points Indian shuttler Rounak Chouhan, world No. 80, defeated top seed Chou Tien Chen (world No. 6) in straight games at the US Open.

Chouhan secured a 21-17, 26-24 victory in 49 minutes, showcasing remarkable composure.

The 18-year-old Indian will now face Misha Zilberman in the quarter-finals.

Other Indian players, including Tanvi Sharma, Rakshitha Sree, Devika Sihag, and Kidambi Srikanth, also advanced to the last-eight stage.

Young Indian shuttler Rounak Chouhan packed off world number six and top seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in straight games to create a big upset at the US Open here.

World No. 80, Chouhan, who was part of India's bronze medal winning world junior campaign, defeated Chou 21-17 26-24 on Thursday to set up a quarterfinal clash against Misha Zilberman of Israel.

Chouhan's Dominant Performance

The 18-year-old India kept the pressure on his more experienced opponent from the start and though Chou kept his nose ahead till 17-15, Chouhan won six straight points thereafter to pocket the opening game.

Chou was the dominant player for most part of the second game as he commanded a 17-11 lead before Chouhan once again bagged six straight points to draw level. It was a neck-and-neck battle thereafter as Chouhan saved four game points before converting his second mach point to clinch victory in 49 minutes.

Also advancing to the last-eight stage were world junior silver medallist Tanvi Sharma, Rakshitha Sree and Devika Sihag in the women's singles.

Fifth seed Tanvi defeated Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei 21-12, 21-19, Rakshitha got the better of Tung's compatriot Chen Su Yu 21-4, 21-19 while sixth seed Devika beat Tonrug Saeheng of Thailand 21-17, 21-19.

The experienced Kidambi Srikanth then capped off a fruitful day for India with a 21-14, 21-13 win over Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.