Indian Shuttler Chouhan Enters Macau Open Main Draw

Indian shuttler Rounak Chouhan has successfully advanced to the men's singles main draw of the prestigious Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament, setting the stage for an exciting challenge against Chinese Taipei's Zhe Ying Wu.

Key Points Rounak Chouhan secured a spot in the Macau Open Super 300 men's singles main draw.

Chouhan's opponent, Hein Htut of Myanmar, retired during their qualification match.

Chouhan will face Zhe Ying Wu of Chinese Taipei in the round of 32 of the main draw.

Other Indian participants, Tushar Suveer, Alap Mishra, and the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam, lost their qualification matches.

India's Rounak Chouhan secured a place in the men's singles main draw of the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament after his opponent, Myanmar's Hein Htut, retired in a qualification match here on Tuesday.

Chouhan Advances To Main Draw

Both players had taken a game each before Htut retired, with the scoreline reading 14-21, 21-15, 19-17 in favour of the Indian.

Chouhan will take on Zhe Ying Wu of Chinese Taipei, ranked 133rd in the world, in the round of 32 of the main draw on Wednesday.

In other qualification matches, Tushar Suveer lost his men's singles match against Christian Adinata of Indonesia 20-22, 13-21, 15-21.

India's Alap Mishra lost to Htut 18-21, 18-21 before the Myanmar shuttler retired hurt in the final qualification match against Chouhan.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam lost their qualification match to Amallia Prativ and Siti Fadia Ramadhanti of Indonesia 10-21, 8-21.