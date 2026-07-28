Indian Shuttler Rounak Chouhan Shines At Taipei Open

Rising Indian badminton star Rounak Chouhan has successfully qualified for the men's singles main draw at the prestigious Taipei Open Super 300, showcasing promising talent on the international stage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BWF/Twitter

Key Points Rising Indian shuttler Rounak Chouhan advanced to the men's singles main draw at the Taipei Open Super 300.

Chouhan secured his spot with two convincing victories in the qualifying rounds, defeating Kuo Kuan Lin and Joshua Nguyen.

Most other Indian participants, including those in mixed doubles, men's singles, women's singles, and men's and women's doubles, faced early exits.

HS Prannoy and Unnati Hooda are slated to spearhead India's challenge in the main draw.

The Taipei Open Super 300 is a significant event on the BWF World Tour circuit for international badminton players.

Rising Indian shuttler Rounak Chouhan advanced to the men's singles main draw after coming through the qualifying rounds with two convincing victories, but it was otherwise a disappointing day for the Indian contingent at the Taipei Open Super 300 here on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, who reached his maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 semifinal at the US Open, defeated Chinese Taipei's Kuo Kuan Lin 24-22, 21-10 in the second qualifying round. Earlier, the Raipur youngster had beaten Canada's Joshua Nguyen 21-15, 21-11 in his opening qualifier. Rounak will next face Indonesia's Richie Duta Richardo in the main draw.

Indian Shuttlers Face Tough Competition

However, other Indians in fray suffered defeats in the qualifiers and opening round. In the mixed doubles main draw, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Shruti Mishra went down 10-21, 11-21 to Chinese Taipei's Tsai Fu Cheng and Sung Yu-Hsuan. Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha K also crashed out after a 13-21, 17-21 defeat to Thailand's Supak Jomkoh and Ornnicha Jongsathaporn. Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Radhika Sharma suffered a 13-21, 15-21 loss to third seeds Presley Smith and Jennie Gai of the United States.

Qualifying Round Challenges For India

In the men's singles qualifiers, Rithvik Sanjeevi lost 10-21, 11-21 to top seed Riki Takei of Japan, while Sankar Subramanian went down 17-21, 10-21 to American Garret Tan. Tushar Suveer put up a spirited fight before losing 19-21, 21-16, 12-21 to Chinese Taipei's Kuan Lin Kuo. Fourth-seeded Aakarshi Kashyap, India's lone entrant in the women's singles qualifiers, bowed out after a 15-21, 19-21 defeat to Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray.

In the men's doubles qualifiers, Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Arjun Reddy Pochana lost 5-21, 8-21 to Chinese Taipei's Chen Bo-Yuan and Lu Ming-Che. Aditi Bhat and Shravani Walekar also failed to progress in the women's doubles qualifiers, losing 17-21, 16-21 to Chinese Taipei's Tsai Ruo Lin and Wang Yi Zhen.

HS Prannoy and Unnati Hooda will spearhead Indian challenge in the main draw on Wednesday. Other Indians in the competition include Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George, Tharun Mannepalli and Saneeth Dayanand in men's singles and Anmol Kharb, Devika Sihag and Isharani Barauh are among the ones competing in women's singles.