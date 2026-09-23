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Roshibina eyes Asian Games gold after reaching wushu final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 23, 2026 16:08 IST 1 Minute Read
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Indian wushu sensation Roshibina Devi Naorem has secured her spot in the Asian Games women's 60kg gold medal match, showcasing her prowess and aiming for a historic win.

Roshibina Devi Naorem

Photograph: Roshibina Devi Naorem/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian wushu player Roshibina Devi Naorem reached the Asian Games women's 60kg final.
  • She defeated Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semifinal bout.
  • Roshibina is set to compete against China's Xiaoyu Zhang for the gold medal.
  • She has previously secured a silver and a bronze medal in past editions of the competition.
  • Her inclusion in the squad was a late decision following an injury to Divyanshi Choudhary.

Indian wushu player Roshibina Devi Naorem will fight for gold in the Asian Games after defeating Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas in the semifinals of the women's 60kg category in Nagoya on Wednesday.

Roshibina prevailed 2-0 in the contest at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall here. She will face China's Xiaoyu Zhang in the summit clash.

 

Roshibina had won a silver as well as a bronze medal in the previous two editions of the competition. She was a late inclusion in the squad after original choice Divyanshi Choudhary had to be withdrawn due to injury.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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