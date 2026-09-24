Home  » Sports » India's Roshibina Devi Naorem Secures Silver In Asian Games Wushu

India's Roshibina Devi Naorem Secures Silver In Asian Games Wushu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 24, 2026 06:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian wushu sensation Roshibina Devi Naorem has clinched a silver medal in the women's 60kg sanda event at the Asian Games, marking her third podium finish at the prestigious continental competition.

Photograph: Kind courtesy India_AllSports/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy India_AllSports/X

Key Points

  • Indian wushu player Roshibina Devi Naorem won a silver medal in the women's 60kg sanda event.
  • She lost to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the final bout with a score of 0-2.
  • This is Roshibina's third Asian Games medal, following a silver in 2023 and a bronze in 2018.

Indian wushu player Roshibina Devi Naorem signed off with a silver medal in the women's 60kg sanda event at the Asian Games after losing 0-2 to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the final here Thursday.

Zhang dominated the title bout, winning both rounds 5-0 to take the contest 10-0 on aggregate.

 

It is third Asian Games medal for Roshibina, who won a silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and a bronze at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Games.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

roshibina devi naoremasian gameswushusilver medalsanda event

More From Rediff

Ronaldo to 'dodge bullet' for 1,000 goals, Nations crown

Ronaldo to 'dodge bullet' for 1,000 goals, Nations crown
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally - Live Updates & Rankings

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally - Live Updates & Rankings
Chess Olympiad: Indian Teams Have It Easy Vs England, Germany

Chess Olympiad: Indian Teams Have It Easy Vs England, Germany

Related Stories

Indian Wushu Star Roshibina Devi Naorem Advances To Asian Games Final

Indian Wushu Star Roshibina Devi Naorem Advances To Asian Games Final

Web Stories

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max
Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe

Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe
Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches

Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026