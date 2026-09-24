India's Roshibina Devi Naorem Secures Silver In Asian Games Wushu

Indian wushu sensation Roshibina Devi Naorem has clinched a silver medal in the women's 60kg sanda event at the Asian Games, marking her third podium finish at the prestigious continental competition.

Photograph: Kind courtesy India_AllSports/X

Key Points Indian wushu player Roshibina Devi Naorem won a silver medal in the women's 60kg sanda event.

She lost to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the final bout with a score of 0-2.

This is Roshibina's third Asian Games medal, following a silver in 2023 and a bronze in 2018.

Indian wushu player Roshibina Devi Naorem signed off with a silver medal in the women's 60kg sanda event at the Asian Games after losing 0-2 to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the final here Thursday.

Zhang dominated the title bout, winning both rounds 5-0 to take the contest 10-0 on aggregate.

It is third Asian Games medal for Roshibina, who won a silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and a bronze at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Games.