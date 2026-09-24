Roshibina Devi Overcomes Controversy To Win Asian Games Silver In Wushu

Indian Wushu star Roshibina Devi clinched a silver medal at the Asian Games in the women's 60kg sanda category, triumphing over pre-tournament selection controversy and adding to her impressive medal tally.

Photograph: Kind courtesy India_AllSports/X

Key Points Roshibina Devi won a silver medal in the women's 60kg sanda event at the Asian Games.

Her achievement comes amidst a controversy surrounding her inclusion in the national squad.

This is Roshibina Devi's third Asian Games medal, following a bronze in 2018 and a silver in 2023.

She defeated 2023 world champion Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy on her way to the final.

Her medal provided a significant boost for the Indian Wushu contingent at the Games.

Shurgging off the controversy around her inclusion in the national squad for the Asian Games, star Wushu athlete Roshibina Devi ensured that India won't return empty-handed from the continental showpiece by winning a silver medal, here Thursday.

Roshibina, who lost to young Divyanshi Choudhary in the selection trials but later made it to the team following an injury to her young rival, lost the women's 60kg sanda final 0-2 to China's dominant Zhang Xiaoyu. Divyanshi after being removed from the Indian squad had accused Roshibina of harassment.

Roshibina's Asian Games Medal Haul

It is 25-year-old's third Asian Games medal having won a bronze in 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang and a silver at 2023 Hangzhou Games. Roshibina had knocked out Vietnam's 2023 world champion Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy en route the gold medal bout.

Roshibina ensured that the Indian wush camp had something to cheer following medal-less show from other contenders. Among the other Sanda athletes, Aryan (Men's 56kg) had lost the quarterfinals, while Aparna (Women's 52kg) was eliminated in the round of 16. Vikrant Baliyan (Men's 75kg) lost his opening round.

India's Taolu contingent could not reach any podium round. Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam put up a combined score of 18.839 across the women's Nanquan and Nandao events, finishing in 9th place overall. Nyeman Wangsu concluded her run in the women's Changquan event with a final score of 9.573, and was placed 15th. Suraj Singh Mayanglambam competed heavily in a stacked men's Changquan final field but ultimately finished 11th.