India Assured Of Wushu Medal As Roshibina Devi Advances To Semifinals

Indian wushu star Roshibina Devi Naorem has assured the nation of another medal at the Asian Games by powerfully advancing to the semifinals of the women's 60kg category.

Photograph: Kind courtesy India_AllSports/X

Key Points Roshibina Devi Naorem has guaranteed India a medal in the women's 60kg wushu event at the Asian Games.

She advanced to the semifinals by defeating Chu Man Sin of Macau.

Roshibina Devi is a seasoned athlete, having previously won silver and bronze medals in past editions.

Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi finished ninth in the women's Nanquan & Nandao event.

Aryan was eliminated in the men's 56kg Sanda quarterfinal by Saydullo Aburashitov.

Roshibina Devi Naorem on Tuesday assured India of a medal as she entered the semifinals of the women's 60kg category in wushu, defeating Chu Man Sin from Macau in the last eight stage at the Asian Games here.

Roshibina, who has previously won a silver as well as a bronze medal in the previous two editions of the competition, was declared winner on point difference over her opponent from Macau at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall.

Other Indian Wushu Performances

But Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi finished at the ninth spot in the final of the women's Nanquan & Nandao event with a score of 9.403. She scored 4.85 in quality of movement, 2.703 in overall performance and 1.85 in degree of difficulty.

Aryan, meanwhile, lost to Saydullo Aburashitov from Uzbekistan 1-2 (5-0 0-5 0-5) in the quarterfinal of the men's 56kg Sanda event.