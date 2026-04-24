Justin Rose Set For First India Appearance At DP World India Championship

Golf superstar Justin Rose is set to make his highly anticipated professional debut in India at the DP World India Championship, highlighting the country's growing prominence in the world of elite golf.

Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Justin Rose will make his professional debut in India at the DP World India Championship.

The DP World India Championship boasts a USD 4,000,000 prize fund, the largest for a DP World Tour event in India.

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy are also set to compete in the DP World India Championship.

The tournament highlights India's growing influence as a destination for elite golf and a strategic market for DP World.

The DP World India Championship is part of the Back 9 phase of the Race to Dubai.

Major champion Justin Rose is set to make his professional debut in India following the confirmation that the world number five will compete in the DP World India Championship from October 1518.

Some of the best players in the world are set to gather once again at Delhi Golf Club for the highly-anticipated USD 4,000,000 event - including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and back-to-back Masters winner Rory McIlroy.

Rose's Illustrious Golf Career

Rose has established himself at the top of the global game since claiming his first DP World Tour win in 2002, going on to win the U.S. Open in 2013 and the Olympic gold medal three years later.

Earlier this season the former world number one secured his 13th victory on the PGA TOUR.

The Englishman made his seventh Ryder Cup appearance at Bethpage Black last September, lifting the trophy for the fifth time as he helped Europe earn a first away win over the United States since 2012.

DP World India Championship Details

Co-sanctioned with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the tournament features the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India, and will once again take its place as part of the crucial Back 9 phase of the Race to Dubai.

Rose said: "I've played all over the world over the course of my career, and I'm excited to get the chance to add India to the list this season.

"I've heard so much about the country and how passionate the golf fans are, so I'm very much looking forward to teeing it up in the DP World India Championship for the first time and experiencing what Delhi has to offer."

Fleetwood and McIlroy To Compete

Rose joins fellow Englishman Fleetwood, who emerged victorious at the end of the thrilling inaugural event last season to claim his eighth DP World Tour title, as part of an incredible season for the Englishman who also won the FedExCup on the PGA TOUR, and made his fourth appearance in the Ryder Cup as part of the historic victory over the USA.

McIlroy will also return to India in October after recently winning his sixth Major title and second Green Jacket at Augusta National.

India's Growing Golf Influence

The launch of the second edition of the DP World India Championship underscores India's growing influence as a destination for elite golf and as a strategic market for DP World.

The new tournament follows the success of the long-running Hero Indian Open, and further boosts the Tour's momentum in the region.

As the Tour's title partner since 2022, and after becoming the Title and Official Umbrella Partner of the PGTI earlier this year, the tournament complements DP World's broader sporting footprint in India, which includes partnerships with Delhi Capitals, and grassroots programmes like the Second Life Container initiative and 'Balls for Birdies' campaign  both of which involve DP World donating golf balls, using its smart logistics network, to help grow the game and make it more accessible.

"Justin Rose has competed at the highest levels of the game worldwide throughout his career, making it a proud moment having India onto his schedule for the first time. At DP World, opening new markets and connecting the world is what we do, and the DP World India Championship is a powerful expression of that ambition," said Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager, DP World India Subcontinent.

The DP World India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the Back 9 phase of the 2026 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour play-offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.