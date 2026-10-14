Rory McIlroy Supports DP World Tour's Strategic Decisions Amidst LIV Golf Uncertainty

Rory McIlroy, a prominent golf star, has publicly endorsed the DP World Tour's recent decisions regarding LIV Golf players, emphasizing the tour's strategic efforts to protect its business and enhance its global presence.

Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Rory McIlroy on Wednesday backed the DP World Tour's decision to restrict LIV Golf players from its 2027 season, citing the Tour's need to protect its business interests.

The DP World Tour announced on Monday that only its members can play for Europe in the Ryder Cup, impacting players who join LIV's 2027 season.

McIlroy believes the DP World Tour has a significant opportunity to showcase international golf between September and January when the PGA Tour's schedule is less busy.

McIlroy, a global ambassador for DP World, expressed his commitment to helping make DP World Tour events impactful, highlighting his nostalgic connection to the tour where he started.

Returning to Delhi Golf Club, McIlroy noted the course's challenging conditions with tight fairways and thicker rough, requiring strategic play.

Golf star Rory McIlroy on Wednesday backed the DP World Tour's handling of players amid uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf, saying it has been accommodating while protecting its business interests and has an opportunity to showcase international golf when the PGA Tour's schedule is less crowded.

DP World Tour's Stance On LIV Golf

The DP World Tour on Monday said players who sign up to LIV's 2027 season will not be allowed to be members of the Europe-based circuit. In addition, only golfers who are members of the DP World Tour are permitted to play for Europe in the Ryder Cup.

"The PGA Tour and DP World Tour are working hard to find a suitable way forward with their strategic alliance. With LIV in such a state of flux, I think the DP World Tour has been more than accommodating to the players. Some have had conditions attached to their membership, including playing extra events," Mcllroy told reporters on the eve of the DP World India Championships here.

Protecting Business Interests

Mcllroy, the former world No. 1, said the DPA World Tour has made right decisions to protect its business interest.

"This was always coming, and honestly, I believe the DP World Tour has made the right decision," said the Irish golfer, one of LIV's most fierce critics since its inception in 2022.

"The golf landscape has been changing constantly for four or five years. We've reached a point where players have to decide what matters to them and what they want to do. The Tour is within its rights to change its rules to protect its business and strengthen its future."

The Northern Irishman said players were required to abide by the rules and regulations of the tours they joined, adding that their leadership had the authority to amend those rules to protect their interests.

"The DP World Tour is a membership organisation, just as the PGA Tour is. Before your first event each year, you sign a document agreeing to abide by its rules and regulations. Everyone playing on those tours does the same thing. That isn't new," Mcllroy said.

"The leadership of those organisations has the right to change the rules where it sees fit to protect its business and its interests. That's what the DP World Tour is doing."

Showcasing International Golf

A seven-time Major champion said the DP World tour has an opportunity to showcase international golf when the PGA Tour's schedule is less crowded.

"I've been saying for a few years that the DP World Tour has a wonderful opportunity between September and January to showcase the best of international golf. This week is a prime example, as was the Spanish Open last week, with Korea coming next," the 37-year-old golfer said.

"If the PGA Tour plays within a tighter timeframe, that gives this Tour an opportunity to shine and showcase places that might not previously have had that spotlight. That's something I want to support. It's why I'm here in India, why I enjoy going to Australia and why I play in the Middle East.

"As much as I love the PGA Tour and have enjoyed success there, there's always a nostalgic feeling about returning to the DP World Tour. It's where I started and where I was given my opportunity. I want to help make these events as big and impactful as possible."

Return To Delhi Golf Club

On returning to Delhi Golf Club, Mcllroy said: "It's looking good -- just as tight as I remember from last year. It's definitely different from the courses we're used to playing. There isn't much room off the tee, so you're hitting a lot of irons and being strategic with your tee shots."

"The rough is longer and thicker than last year, which will present a challenge. But if you're hitting irons off the tees, you shouldn't really be in the rough. That's what I'll be telling myself tomorrow," he noted.

"It's great to be back. I had a wonderful experience last year, and I'm returning as a DP World global ambassador, deepening my relationship with the company that puts on this event and is also the umbrella sponsor of the DP World Tour. I'm very happy to be representing them and looking forward to the week."