Rookie's mistake, Haaland's heroics: City's comeback story

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores their second goal. Photograph: Peter Powell/Reuters

Manchester City bounced back after conceding an early goal to beat Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday, sparing the blushes of their debutant defender Abdukodir Khusanov whose error gifted the visitors the lead at the Etihad Stadium.

The win lifts Pep Guardiola's side to fourth in the table on 41 points, 12 adrift of leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and one point ahead of Chelsea, who slip to sixth.

The 20-year-old Khusanov, signed this week from Lens, got his City career off to the worst possible start, first letting the ball bounce over him and then under-hitting his header back to goalkeeper Ederson, allowing Nicolas Jackson to nip in and square the ball for Noni Madueke to score.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Phil Foden scores their third goal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

A minute later Uzbekistan international Khusanov was booked for a challenge on Cole Palmer and after struggling to find his feet in English football was eventually replaced early in the second half by John Stones.

Fellow new signing Omar Marmoush fared better up front as he too made his debut. The Egypt striker caused plenty of trouble for the Chelsea back line in the opening 45 minutes, and his industry up front helped peg the visitors back.

The equaliser came through defender Josko Gvardiol, who reacted quickest to slot home a rebound three minutes before the break to turn the tide.

The home side took the lead in the 68th minute as Erling Haaland latched onto a long ball and looked up to see Robert Sanchez way off his line, lifting the ball over the stranded Chelsea keeper to make it 2-1.

Haaland then turned provider, expertly holding the ball up near the halfway line before releasing Phil Foden, who galloped through the centre and slotted it past Sanchez to wrap up the three points.

"When we had the start like we did it is difficult, but we played really well and we kept on going and kept on going," Haaland told the BBC.

"We kept pushing and second half was the same. In the end it is what we need to do. We need to lock it in the back and keep going attacking-wise."

IMAGE: Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca shakes hands with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the match. Photograph: Peter Powell/Reuters

Pep Guardiola declined to criticise Khusanov despite the defender's rocky start.

"The players were together. That was massively important. Any player can make a mistake. The fans always support the new players. He's so young. He will learn," Guardiola said.