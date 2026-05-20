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Ronda Rousey's 17-second win stuns MMA fans worldwide

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May 20, 2026 21:32 IST

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Ronda Rousey's highly anticipated return to MMA on Netflix drove record-breaking viewership for the streaming service's first live mixed martial arts broadcast.

Ronda Rousey

IMAGE: Ronda Rousey (blue gloves) fights Gina Carano (red gloves) in a women's featherweight bout. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • Netflix's debut live MMA broadcast reached a peak of nearly 17 million viewers.
  • The event featured Ronda Rousey's return to MMA after a decade-long absence.
  • Rousey secured a quick 17-second victory over Gina Carano.
  • The broadcast surpassed previous MMA viewership records, indicating strong interest in live combat sports on streaming platforms.
  • The event was promoted by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotion.

Netflix’s debut live Mixed Martial Arts broadcast, featuring Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano's comeback, had a peak viewership of nearly 17 million, the streaming company reported on Tuesday.

Record-Breaking MMA Viewership on Netflix

• The event running under the banner of Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotion in Inglewood, California, peaked ​at 11.6 million viewers in the U.S., while the card averaged ​9.3 million, surpassing the previous record of 8.8 million set in 2011 for UFC on Fox 1.

 

Rousey's Swift Victory and Comeback

• Rousey's return after a decade away from the cage gave fans in attendance and viewers worldwide only a quick glimpse of the 39-year-old in action with a 17-second win over Carano, nailing her signature armbar submission before quitting the sport for good.

Rousey's Legacy in UFC and WWE

• The Olympics judo medallist and former WWE star was the UFC's first female bantamweight champion and first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Carano's Return After 17 Years

• Rousey took on the 44-year-old Carano, who hadn't fought in 17 years since a 2009 loss to Cris Cyborg, and is now better known as an actor.

Source: REUTERS
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