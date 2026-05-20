Ronda Rousey's 17-second win stuns MMA fans worldwide

Ronda Rousey's highly anticipated return to MMA on Netflix drove record-breaking viewership for the streaming service's first live mixed martial arts broadcast.

IMAGE: Ronda Rousey (blue gloves) fights Gina Carano (red gloves) in a women's featherweight bout. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Netflix's debut live MMA broadcast reached a peak of nearly 17 million viewers.

The event featured Ronda Rousey's return to MMA after a decade-long absence.

Rousey secured a quick 17-second victory over Gina Carano.

The broadcast surpassed previous MMA viewership records, indicating strong interest in live combat sports on streaming platforms.

The event was promoted by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotion.

Netflix’s debut live Mixed Martial Arts broadcast, featuring Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano's comeback, had a peak viewership of nearly 17 million, the streaming company reported on Tuesday.

Record-Breaking MMA Viewership on Netflix

• The event running under the banner of Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotion in Inglewood, California, peaked ​at 11.6 million viewers in the U.S., while the card averaged ​9.3 million, surpassing the previous record of 8.8 million set in 2011 for UFC on Fox 1.

Rousey's Swift Victory and Comeback

• Rousey's return after a decade away from the cage gave fans in attendance and viewers worldwide only a quick glimpse of the 39-year-old in action with a 17-second win over Carano, nailing her signature armbar submission before quitting the sport for good.

Rousey's Legacy in UFC and WWE

• The Olympics judo medallist and former WWE star was the UFC's first female bantamweight champion and first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Carano's Return After 17 Years

• Rousey took on the 44-year-old Carano, who hadn't fought in 17 years since a 2009 loss to Cris Cyborg, and is now better known as an actor.