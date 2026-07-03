Ronaldo's sister hints this could be his last World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has sparked speculation about the football legend's international future, hinting that the FIFA World Cup 2026 might be his final appearance for the Portugal national team.

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, suggests World Cup 2026 could be his last international tournament.

Aveiro referred to the upcoming World Cup as Ronaldo's "last dance" with the Portugal national team.

She clarified her comments specifically concern his international career, not his overall football retirement.

The remarks were made ahead of Portugal's victory over Croatia in the Round of 32.

Ronaldo scored a penalty in Portugal's 2-1 win against Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has hinted that the FIFA World Cup 2026 could mark the end of the Portugal captain's international career, describing the ongoing tournament as his "last dance" with the national team, according to FotMob.

Speaking to reporters outside BMO Field in Toronto ahead of Portugal's Round of 32 clash against Croatia on Thursday night (local time), Katia said she believes Ronaldo is nearing the end of his international journey.

Katia Aveiro's Comments On Ronaldo's Future

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo sister Katia Aveiro celebrates after the match after he give her his shirt as Portugal qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

"From the information I have, he can say goodbye. Enjoy it while it lasts. It's not today that he's saying goodbye, but it's soon," Katia was quoted as saying by FotMob.

"I believe this is his farewell. Enjoy it a lot. It will be difficult to find someone like him," she added, as quoted by FotMob.

Clarifying International Career End

Asked whether Ronaldo would retire after reaching the milestone of 1,000 career goals, Katia clarified that she was referring specifically to his Portugal career.

"After 1,000 goals? Yes, that's something. I'm talking about the national team. The information I have, from a reliable source, I believe this (World Cup) is his last dance," she said.

The remarks came ahead of Portugal's dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32, where Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot before substitute Goncalo Ramos netted a stoppage-time winner to send Roberto Martinez's side into the Round of 16.