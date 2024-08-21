Ronaldo's new YouTube channel breaks the internet!

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al Nasr in the Saudi Premier League. Photograph: Cristiano Ronaldo / X

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday and within 90 minutes, the channel recorded one million subscribers, an all-time record for the video platform.

The 39-year-old five-times Ballon D'Or winner plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts.

A just over four hours after posting his first video, 4.25M subscribers had joined the channel.

Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on the X platform, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is preparing for his team’s Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed on Thursday.





