News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ronaldo's new YouTube channel breaks the internet!

Ronaldo's new YouTube channel breaks the internet!

August 21, 2024 23:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al Nasr in the Saudi Premier League. Photograph: Cristiano Ronaldo / X

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday and within 90 minutes, the channel recorded one million subscribers, an all-time record for the video platform.

 

The 39-year-old five-times Ballon D'Or winner plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts.

A just over four hours after posting his first video, 4.25M subscribers had joined the channel.

Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on the X platform, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is preparing for his team’s Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed on Thursday.


 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Germany keeper Neuer retires from internationals at 38
Germany keeper Neuer retires from internationals at 38
Saim, Saud rescue Pakistan on Day 1 vs Bangladesh
Saim, Saud rescue Pakistan on Day 1 vs Bangladesh
'Bumrah is even better than before'
'Bumrah is even better than before'
1st Test: England trail SL by 214 runs on Day one
1st Test: England trail SL by 214 runs on Day one
CBI quizzes RG Kar ex-principal for 6th day amid stir
CBI quizzes RG Kar ex-principal for 6th day amid stir
Why Amazon plans to invest $1 billion in India
Why Amazon plans to invest $1 billion in India
Zomato to buy Paytm's entertainment ticketing biz
Zomato to buy Paytm's entertainment ticketing biz

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

India's Deepti Sharma gears up for WT20 World Cup

India's Deepti Sharma gears up for WT20 World Cup

Top teams perform on tour, not just at home: Hayden

Top teams perform on tour, not just at home: Hayden

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances