Ronaldo's new boss: Al-Nassr make shock appointment

Ronaldo's new boss: Al-Nassr make shock appointment

Last updated on: September 18, 2024 23:14 IST
Stefano Pioli

IMAGE: Stefano Pioli could start his spell when Al-Nassr face Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Al-Nassr have appointed Stefano Pioli as manager to replace Luis Castro, the Saudi Pro League club said on Wednesday.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr parted ways with Portuguese coach Castro after a weak start ‮to‬ the season. The Saudi side did not disclose details of Pioli's deal.

"Pioli Is Nassrawi. We welcome Stefano Pioli as our new coach' Al-Nassr posted on X.

Pioli, 58, who led Milan to be Italian Champions in 2021-2022, could start his spell when Al-Nassr face Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

Roma appoint Juric as manager after sacking De Rossi

AC Roma

IMAGE: Daniele De Rossi was sacked earlier on Wednesday following a winless run in their first four Serie A matches of the season. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

AS Roma have appointed former Torino manager Ivan Juric to replace Daniele De Rossi who was sacked earlier on Wednesday following a winless run in their first four Serie A matches of the season.

The Croatian coach has signed a contract until June next year and Italian media reported that the deal might be extended if Roma qualified for the Champions League this season.

The 49-year-old Juric stepped down at the end of last season after three years in charge at Torino, who consistently finished mid-table during his time with them. He is Roma's third coach in the span of eight months.

Juric started his coaching career in 2011, as an assistant to Gian Piero Gasperini at Inter Milan and Palermo. He later had a three-year stint as head coach at Genoa and Hellas Verona.

De Rossi, who spent nearly two decades at Roma as a player, took over as head coach in January after Jose Mourinho was fired.

De Rossi, 41, led Roma to a sixth-place finish in Serie A and the semi-finals of the Europa League, before signing a contract extension until 2027.

Roma, under De Rossi, bolstered their attack with the signings of Artem Dovbyk, Matias Soule and others in the summer transfer window.

However, they scored only two goals as they slumped to a loss and three draws at the start of their 2024-25 league campaign, with De Rossi ruing the team's inability to create chances.

"Daniele De Rossi has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team," Roma said in a statement.

"The club's decision is made in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages."

Roma, who conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at Genoa at the weekend, host leaders Udinese on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

