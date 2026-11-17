Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro accused Portugal of disrespecting her son after their 1-4 defeat to Denmark, as the legendary forward's retirement closed a record-breaking international career.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo's last match in Portugal colours was against Wales on September 24, 2026, in the UEFA Nations League. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Key Points Dolores Aveiro accused Portugal of disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo and said the team deserved its 1-4 Nations League defeat to Denmark.

She criticised the tribute held in Ronaldo's absence, insisting Sporting CP would honour him with greater respect.

Coach Jorge Jesus said he respected Aveiro and understood her comments, while Portugal suffered their heaviest home defeat in 105 years.

Ronaldo retired with 146 goals in 234 appearances, leaving behind a record-breaking international career highlighted by the Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has launched a fierce attack on Portugal's national team, accusing them of disrespecting her son and saying their heavy defeat to Denmark was deserved.

Portugal suffered a 1-4 home defeat to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring twice, in their first match since Ronaldo's international retirement.

The result offered a sobering glimpse of life without the country's record goal-scorer.

'They Deceived Him and Did Not Respect Him'

Speaking to 433, Aveiro did not hide her satisfaction at Portugal's defeat. 'The Portugal national team deserve the loss -- I was happy about it!' she said.

'They deceived him. He was not respected, not even by his teammates,' she added.

Ronaldo's retirement followed a strained period with Coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the team.

The forward was left out against Norway during the previous international break and later faced a suspension from the Portugal Football Federation.

He announced his retirement before being considered for the November fixtures, leaving fans stunned.

Mother Questions Tribute Held in Ronaldo's Absence

Portugal paid tribute to Ronaldo before and during the Denmark match. Players wore his iconic No. 7 on their shirts, while supporters applauded in the seventh minute as his image appeared on the stadium's giant screen.

Aveiro, however, felt the gesture came too late and should have taken place with her son present.

'The tribute should have been held in front of him, not without him. The tribute will be here at Sporting (Sporting CP, Cristiano's club as a youngster), they value him,' she said.

Coach Jesus Responds to Criticism

Jesus responded calmly when asked about Aveiro's remarks, saying he respected her feelings as a mother.

'Now I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's mother? Ronaldo's mother is a lady I greatly respect. What can she say? A mother is a mother, there's no way around it. I understand her statements,' he told RTP, as quoted by Goal.com.

Portugal's defeat was their heaviest at home in 105 years and their worst loss in 12 years. They had not conceded four goals on home soil since a 4-4 draw against Cyprus in 2010, a match Ronaldo missed.

Ronaldo Leaves Behind An Extraordinary Legacy

Ronaldo ended his Portugal career with 146 goals in 234 appearances, both men's international records.

His international journey began as a substitute against Kazakhstan on August 20, 2003, and concluded on September 24, 2026 against Wales in a UEFA Nations League encounter.

The 41 year old also holds the record for most goals at the European Championship, with 14, and has scored 11 times in 27 World Cup appearances.

He is the only player to score at six men's World Cups, from Germany in 2006 to the 2026 edition.

His record includes 10 international hat-tricks, 22 penalties and goals against 49 different opponents. He also has 25 goals across the European Championship and World Cup final tournaments.

Ronaldo's Portugal career featured its share of disappointments, but his greatest triumph came at Euro 2016, when he helped the country win its first major international title.

He later added two UEFA Nations League crowns, in 2019 and 2025.