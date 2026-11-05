Ronaldo's final chapter: Records, glory and an ugly exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his international retirement from Portugal, concluding a record-breaking career marked by unprecedented goals, major titles, and a recent coaching dispute that overshadowed his final departure.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal career ends after 234 appearances and a record 146 goals. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo announced his international retirement on Thursday via social media, concluding a career spanning over two decades with Portugal.

His farewell follows a coaching dispute with coach Jorge Jesus regarding his role in the national team.

Ronaldo holds men's international records for 234 appearances and 146 goals, leading Portugal to their first major title at Euro 2016 and two Nations League trophies in 2019 and 2025.

Despite personal milestones, including scoring in six World Cups, the ultimate World Cup trophy remained beyond his reach.

His international departure contrasts with Lionel Messi's celebrated status, marking an uneasy ending for the Portuguese legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent more than two decades making himself impossible to ignore in a Portugal shirt but his farewell announcement on Thursday came through social media rather than a stadium ovation, with a coaching dispute clouding an extraordinary international career.

The 41-year-old has made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals, both men's international records, after a journey that helped turn Portugal from contenders into European champions.

Yet the final chapter has become a confrontation over his place in the team.

His retirement announcement followed a fallout with coach Jorge Jesus, whose decision not to use him against Norway brought the tension between Ronaldo's enduring ambitions and Portugal's changing needs into the open.

The ending has been awkward. The achievements need no apology.

Ronaldo's Unparalleled International Career

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football. Photograph: Maria Lysaker/Reuters

Portugal won their first major title at the 2016 European Championship, adding Nations League trophies in 2019 and 2025.

Ronaldo leaves with those three international honours alongside the individual milestones that made his country's footballing identity inseparable from his own.

His international journey began against Kazakhstan in August 2003, when he was 18. Within a year, he was experiencing the bitter side of tournament football as hosts Portugal lost the European Championship final to Greece.

Redemption took another 12 years and arrived with an unusually cruel twist: It was Portugal's greatest triumph but their captain had watch much of the final from the sidelines.

Injured early against France in the 2016 showpiece, Ronaldo left the pitch in tears before Portugal secured the title.

For a player accustomed to deciding matches himself, the defining team success of his international career came after his own participation had been cut short.

The Elusive World Cup Dream

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training on September 29, ahead of the UEFA Nations League Group A4 match against Sweden at Eleda Stadium, Malmo, Sweden. Photograph: Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via Reuters

The World Cup, however, remained beyond his reach.

Ronaldo became the first player to score at six editions and finished with 11 goals, but those personal landmarks never translated into the trophy he sought.

His last attempt ended against Spain in the Round of 16 this year, with the eventual champions closing another route to the one major international honour missing from his collection.

Even his World Cup scoring record contained an imbalance. Ten of his 11 goals came in the group stage; his only knockout-stage goal was a penalty against Croatia in the last 32 in 2026.

Controversy And A Difficult Farewell

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo during his illustrious career with Portugal. Photograph: Maria Lysaker/Reuters

Ronaldo's final European Championship appearance in 2024 had already sharpened the debate over his place in the side.

Eight years after lifting the trophy, Ronaldo did not score as Portugal went out in the quarter-finals, his performances drawing criticism and raising an uncomfortable question that had already become an issue at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: Was Portugal's record scorer still the best man to lead the attack?

The dispute with Jesus brought a less flattering contest into focus: not Ronaldo against opposing defenders but against the diminishing certainty of selection. His retirement announcement on November 5 ended that contest off the pitch.

Ronaldo's Legacy Versus Messi's Farewell

For nearly two decades, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi invited comparison at every turn. Their departures from international football have so far offered a striking contrast.

Argentina supporters celebrated Messi at a friendly international in Buenos Aires in October after he helped his country reach a second consecutive World Cup final.

Ronaldo's international retirement has come amid a dispute over his place in Portugal's team — an uneasy ending compared to his great rival's public embrace.

IMAGE: Portugal coach Jorge Jesus' decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out sparked a rift before the striker's international retirement. Photograph: Rodrigo Antunes/Reuters

The Portuguese Football Federation thanked Ronaldo for his contribution and said in a statement that he should receive the "tribute he deserves", leaving open the possibility of a farewell on the pitch. Whether that happens remains unclear.

If this is how he bows out, however, there will be melancholy in an ending played out away from the pitch rather than amid the warmth of a stadium ovation.

The argument over when Ronaldo should have stopped will endure. So will the records and the trophies — reminders that, long before Portugal had to contemplate life without him, he helped change what they could imagine achieving.