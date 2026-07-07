Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup Ends in Tears

Witness the emotional end to Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious World Cup career as Portugal exits the tournament, leaving the football legend without the coveted trophy.

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup. Photographs: Jerome Miron/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance ended in an emotional defeat for Portugal.

The 41-year-old superstar was visibly tearful after Portugal's elimination by Spain.

Ronaldo's long-held dream of winning the World Cup trophy remains unfulfilled.

Portugal struggled to make an impact in the tense knockout clash against Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup journey is over and the emotion of the moment was clear as he wiped away tears while applauding the Portugal supporters.

Ronaldo's Final World Cup Campaign Concludes

The 41-year-old had already announced that this would be his final World Cup and the defeat to Spain brought an end to the one major international trophy that had always escaped him.

Ronaldo, like much of the Portugal team, struggled to make an impact in a tense knockout clash. Spain’s late winner through substitute Mikel Merino proved decisive, with Portugal unable to find the equaliser despite a late push.

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected as he walks off the pitch after the match following their elimination from the World Cup. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

As the final whistle went, Ronaldo stood with the realisation that his World Cup dream was over.

One of football’s greatest-ever players leaves the tournament without lifting the trophy he chased throughout his legendary career.