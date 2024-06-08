News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ronaldo's experience key for Portugal, says Martinez

Ronaldo's experience key for Portugal, says Martinez

June 08, 2024 17:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo will be out to prove he can still make a difference at the highest level at this summer's Euros. Photograph: Borut Zivulovic/Reuters

Portugal will benefit from the wealth of experience veteran Cristiano Ronaldo brings to their squad, manager Roberto Martinez said ahead of this month's European Championship in Germany.

Ronaldo, the leading scorer in men's international football with 128 goals in 204 official matches, will be playing in his sixth Euros, having reached the final in his tournament debut in 2004 and winning the competition in 2016.

The 39-year-old's move away from the European elite to Saudi Arabia in 2023 has raised questions about whether his career is nearing an end, but Martinez said the Al-Nassr attacker still had a lot to offer.

"Cristiano had very consistent performances at his club. There is no doubt that he is an incredible scorer," Martinez told reporters on Friday ahead of their friendly match against Croatia on Saturday.

 

"He is in his sixth European Championship, and he is the only player who has played in five European Championships. So, we are talking about achieving a unique feat in the world of soccer and his experience is important for us.

"We have 23 players. We create competitiveness and the game makes decisions. But Cristiano is prepared to help the team and give everything he can give. And there is no other player in the world of soccer who can bring what Cristiano can to the dressing room."

Portugal are in Group F and will begin their Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic, before taking on Turkey and Georgia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PICS: Alcaraz, Zverev to clash in French Open final
PICS: Alcaraz, Zverev to clash in French Open final
Zverev settles abuse case with ex-girlfriend
Zverev settles abuse case with ex-girlfriend
Will India Bring In Kuldeep On Sunday?
Will India Bring In Kuldeep On Sunday?
CWC okays to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Oppn
CWC okays to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Oppn
No violence: Canada on Khalistanis' Indira posters
No violence: Canada on Khalistanis' Indira posters
Militants torch many houses, police outpost in Manipur
Militants torch many houses, police outpost in Manipur
Jarange launches fresh stir over Maratha quota
Jarange launches fresh stir over Maratha quota

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Captain Rashid savours Afghanistan's 'greatest' win

Captain Rashid savours Afghanistan's 'greatest' win

Rohit trains hard despite blow on thumb in the nets!

Rohit trains hard despite blow on thumb in the nets!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances