Ronaldo will not travel to India for FC Goa match?

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 20, 2025 12:52 IST

Al-Nassr had reportedly applied for his Indian visa but Cristiano Ronaldo's contract has a clause, giving him the right to pick and choose matches outside Saudi Arabia.

Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus has left Cristiano Ronaldo out of Al-Nassr's squad for Wednesday's AFC Champions League 2 match against FC Goa, arriyadiyah.com reported on Sunday.

FC Goa will host Saudi club Al-Nassr at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on October 22 for a Group D fixture of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26.

Quoting a source close to the club, the Al-Nassr team will leave for Goa on Monday afternoon without injured Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, in addition to a number of foreign players.

 

Al-Nassr will be arriving at the Dabolim international airport.

Al-Nassr top Group D of the AFC Champions League with six points after two rounds, three points ahead of Al-Zawraa and Istiklol Dushanbe of Tajikistan, while FC Goa languish at the bottom without a point losing to Al Zawraa at home and then to Istikol.

Al-Nassr have been near-perfect this season in all competitions and continued their perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season as a hat-trick from Joao Felix steered Jorge Jesus' side to a 5-1 win over Al-Fateh on Sunday.

Felix opened and closed the scoring at Al-Awwal Park as Al-Nassr notched up a fifth win in a row to sit two points clear of Al-Qadsiah, who registered a 3-1 win over Neom FC thanks to a Julian Quinones hat-trick.

Al-Hilal's 5-0 win over Al-Ettifaq leaves them fourth.

FC Goa had defeated former AFC Cup winners, Al Seeb, to qualify for ACL 2.

