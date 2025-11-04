HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Ronaldo uncertain as Al Nassr host FC Goa

Ronaldo uncertain as Al Nassr host FC Goa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 04, 2025 15:16 IST

x

Ronaldo has not featured in any of the three matches Al Nassr have played so far in the group stage of the AFC Champions League Two.

FC Goa

IMAGE: FC Goa will be keen to carry their domestic momentum onto the continental stage when they take on Al Nassr in an AFC Champions League Two Group D fixture, in Riyadh, on Wednesday. Photograph: FC Goa/X

Indian club FC Goa will have their task cut out as they look to carry their domestic form into the international arena when they face Saudi giants Al Nassr in a vital AFC Champions League Two Group D fixture, in Riyadh, on Wednesday.

Group D toppers Al Nassr, however, are yet to confirm the availability of their marquee player Cristiano Ronaldo for the game, having won the first leg in Goa 2-1 last month without the Portuguese superstar, who was "rested" by the team management.

Football fans in India were left disappointed after Ronaldo decided not to travel with Al Nassr for their game in FC Goa on October 22 thanks to a clause that allows him to opt out of away matches at his discretion.

Ronaldo has not featured in any of the three matches Al Nassr have played so far in the group stage of the AFC Champions League Two, including the home match against FC Istiklol of Tajikistan on September 17.

The Portuguese superstar has, however, been playing and scoring for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. On Saturday, he scored a brace, including a penalty goal, against Al Fayha in a 2-1 win for his side.

The Gaurs, meanwhile, enter this contest brimming with confidence after a strong run in the Super Cup 2025, where they have won two of their last three games.

A convincing 2–0 victory over Jamshedpur FC followed by a dominant 3–0 win against Inter Kashi have not only propelled them into the semifinals but also underscored the team's sharpness and cohesion across all competitions.

For Manolo Marquez's side, this fixture marks a crucial opportunity to carry that domestic momentum onto the continental stage.

While results in the AFC Champions League Two have not yet reflected their performances, FC Goa have shown promising glimpses in every group game, creating chances, competing bravely, and growing in confidence despite narrowly missing out on points.

 

They will draw inspiration from their previous meeting with Al Nassr, where they made history by scoring India's first-ever goal in the AFC Champions League Two group stage. With belief and rhythm returning, the Gaurs now aim to turn those performances into tangible results against one of Asia's most star-studded teams.

Their opponents, Al Nassr, come into the match looking to respond after a turbulent week in domestic football.

The Saudi giants suffered elimination from the King's Cup following a defeat to Al Ittihad, before narrowly edging past Al Fayha with a late injury-time penalty in their most recent league outing.

Despite the mixed form, the Riyadh-based league leaders remain a formidable opponent, boasting immense quality and depth across the pitch.

Under the lights at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, FC Goa will look to blend discipline with ambition, seeking a result that could reignite their campaign and mark a significant moment in their continental journey.

With confidence high and rhythm restored after a busy domestic schedule, the Gaurs enter this contest ready to test themselves once again against one of Asia's most high-profile sides.

Speaking ahead of the match, head coach Manolo Marquez said: "It's an honour for us to play these kinds of games, not only for the players, but for all FC Goa fans and for Indian football as a whole.

"These are moments everyone will remember for a long time. But we're not here just to admire the stadium or the occasion; we're here to compete in the best possible way against a big team like Al Nassr.

"We've earned this opportunity through a lot of hard work, last season and in the early part of this one."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Iranian women set to attend men's football game!
Iranian women set to attend men's football game!
Agent threatened footballer with a gun in UK
Agent threatened footballer with a gun in UK
Ashwin's BBL dream comes crashing down!
Ashwin's BBL dream comes crashing down!
'Abhishek is a serious talent'
'Abhishek is a serious talent'
No Force Is More Powerful Than A Woman Determined...
No Force Is More Powerful Than A Woman Determined...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poha Cutlet: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Most Expensive Streets In The World

webstory image 3

12 Gorgeous Delicacies Of Globally-Recognised Lucknow

VIDEOS

Vedant Birla and Tejal Wedding Reception Nia Sharmas glamorous style wins the hearts of fans1:02

Vedant Birla and Tejal Wedding Reception Nia Sharmas...

Ops Sadbhavana 2025 Indian Army flags off 10-Day Nat l integration tour for Border students10:07

Ops Sadbhavana 2025 Indian Army flags off 10-Day Nat l...

Who is Jayachandra in RJD Tej Pratap Yadavs shocking allegations against RJDs top leadership0:40

Who is Jayachandra in RJD Tej Pratap Yadavs shocking...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO