News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for show of support

Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for show of support

April 21, 2022 19:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Liverpool fans applaud on the seventh minute for Manchester United 's Cristiano Ronaldo and his family during their EPL match at Anfield in Liverpool on Tuesday

IMAGE: Liverpool fans applaud on the seventh minute for Manchester United 's Cristiano Ronaldo and his family during their EPL match at Anfield in Liverpool on Tuesday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo thanked supporters of Liverpool for their display of support in Tuesday's Premier League meeting between the teams, which the Portuguese player missed due to the death of his newborn son.

 

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had announced in October last year they were expecting twins, but said on Monday that one of the two babies had died.

Ronaldo was given a standing ovation by fans in the seventh minute of the meeting at Anfield, with Liverpool fans singing, "You'll Never Walk Alone" while their United counterparts applauded.

Both sets of players walked onto the pitch wearing black armbands and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp later described the show of support from fans as the "moment of the game."

"One world... One sport... One global family... Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

United went on to lose the game 4-0 and sit sixth in the table with 54 points from 33 games.

The Old Trafford club, who on Thursday announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new manager to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick, take on Arsenal on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Djokovic slams 'crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russians
Djokovic slams 'crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russians
Serena, Lewis Hamilton join bid to buy Chelsea
Serena, Lewis Hamilton join bid to buy Chelsea
Sreesanth to feature in dance-oriented Bollywood movie
Sreesanth to feature in dance-oriented Bollywood movie
Influential farmers leader joins AAP in Karnataka
Influential farmers leader joins AAP in Karnataka
Police arrest cleric for instigating mob in Hubballi
Police arrest cleric for instigating mob in Hubballi
Faster roll out of 5G to have greater impact: Airtel
Faster roll out of 5G to have greater impact: Airtel
AAP wants to know from the nation: BJP or us?
AAP wants to know from the nation: BJP or us?

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Ronaldo's family appreciate Liverpool fans' gesture

Ronaldo's family appreciate Liverpool fans' gesture

United's Rangnick fails to live up to 'Godfather' hype

United's Rangnick fails to live up to 'Godfather' hype

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances