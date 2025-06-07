HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Ronaldo snubs Club World Cup, confirms he's not going

Ronaldo snubs Club World Cup, confirms he's not going

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 07, 2025 20:04 IST

x

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo clears the air about Club World Cup. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Al-Nassr and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo said on Saturday he did not plan to play at the Club World Cup in the United States, despite being courted by clubs participating in the expanded 32-team tournament.

Speculation over the 40-year-old's future intensified last month when FIFA President Gianni Infantino said discussions were underway about Ronaldo playing in the Club World Cup, despite Al-Nassr failing to qualify.

Al-Nassr's sporting director Fernando Hierro said last month they were negotiating with Ronaldo over a contract extension but faced competition from a host of clubs eager to sign the five-times Ballon d'Or winner.

 

Ronaldo himself added to the uncertainty after Al-Nassr's season-ending match at Al-Fateh, posting on social media: "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written."

Asked about the possibility of signing for another club in the coming days in order to play at the Club World Cup later this month, Ronaldo told reporters: "It's irrelevant, at the moment it doesn't make sense to talk about things other than the national team.

"There has been plenty of contact (from clubs), I see things that make sense, others that don't. You can't go to all of them (clubs), you have to think short, medium and long term.

"It's something that's practically decided on my part, which is not to go to the Club World Cup, but I've had plenty of invitations."

On Wednesday, Ronaldo scored the winner as Portugal beat Germany 2-1 to go into the Nations League final, where they will face Spain.

Many have labelled Sunday's final as a face-off between Ronaldo and 17-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal but the Portuguese forward said he did not see it as such.

"It's always been like that, whenever I've played football, whenever I've played a big game it's always been Cristiano against this one, against that one," he said.

"It's been 20-something years and it's still the same, it doesn't keep me up at night anymore, it's a normal thing. They're completely different generations, a generation that's starting out, another that's finishing, which is my case.

"In reality it's not like that, it's a team against a team. It will always be like that... What I want most is for Portugal to be at a good level, confident that things can go well, that we can play a great game and win against a very good team, possibly the best in the world."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah Trolls Teammate for Wearing Shades at Night
Bumrah Trolls Teammate for Wearing Shades at Night
Antalya shock: India's archers return without a medal
Antalya shock: India's archers return without a medal
RCB stampede: KSCA officials resign; CID probe ordered
RCB stampede: KSCA officials resign; CID probe ordered
Can record-chasing Alcaraz stop Sinner in his stride?
Can record-chasing Alcaraz stop Sinner in his stride?
Jyothi Yarraji sizzles again, wins gold in Taipei
Jyothi Yarraji sizzles again, wins gold in Taipei

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Meet India's Top 10 Women Business Leaders

webstory image 2

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 3

14 Ancient Indian Sweets The World Wants To Protect

VIDEOS

Jal Jeevan Mission transforms water access in Churachandpur villages2:13

Jal Jeevan Mission transforms water access in...

Devotees offer Namaz at Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid al-Adha1:03

Devotees offer Namaz at Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid...

PM's candid interaction with students onboard Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train3:03

PM's candid interaction with students onboard...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD