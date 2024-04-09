News
Ronaldo Sees RED! Sent off in Saudi Super Cup clash

April 09, 2024 12:28 IST
IMAGE: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo clashes with Al Hilal's Ali Al Bulayhi before being shown a red card. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off late on as his side lost 2-1 to city rivals Al-Hilal in their Saudi Super Cup semi-final after a heated clash in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

 

Portugal's record scorer was shown a straight red card four minutes from time for elbowing an opponent when his side were 2-0 down before they scored a late consolation.

Jorge Jesus' Al-Hilal opened the scoring in the 62nd minute when Salem Al-Dawsari slotted the ball into the bottom right corner from a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic flick after a quick break.

IMAGE: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo is shown a red card by referee Mohammed Al Hoaish after clashing with Al Hilal's Ali Al Bulayh. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Brazilian forward Malcolm doubled the lead in the 72nd with a fine header after Michael's long cross from the right found his compatriot unmarked in the centre of the box.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane got Al-Nassr on the scoresheet in stoppage time off Abdulrahman Ghareeb's pass.

Al-Hilal will seek a record-extending fourth title in Thursday's final when they face Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad, who beat Al-Wehda 2-1 in the earlier semi-final on Monday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
