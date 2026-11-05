Kerala CM Satheesan Pays Emotional Tribute To Football Icon Cristiano Ronaldo

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has delivered a heartfelt tribute to football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, acknowledging his profound impact and inspiring legacy as the Portuguese star concludes his illustrious international career with the national team.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab via Netflix Sports/X

Key Points Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan hailed Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday as the football legend bids farewell to the Portugal national team.

Satheesan praised Ronaldo for turning football into poetry and inspiring millions with his extraordinary hard work and determination.

The CM noted Ronaldo's legacy is deeply etched in the hearts of Malayalis, for whom football is a way of life.

Ronaldo's fighting spirit has inspired young minds to dream bigger and never surrender, according to Satheesan.

Ronaldo announced he would no longer play for Portugal, concluding an international career spanning over two decades, six World Cups, and a European Championship title.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday hailed football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, saying he would remain an inspiration to generations of football lovers, especially people of the state, as the Portuguese star bids farewell to the national team.

A Tribute To A Football Icon

In a post on 'X', Satheesan penned an emotional tribute to the 41-year-old footballer, thanking him for "turning football into poetry" and making "stadiums tremble with his magical feet."

"As you bid farewell to the Portugal jersey, you leave behind more than records, goals and trophies. You leave a legacy etched in the hearts of millions, especially Malayalis, for whom football is not merely a game but a way of life," the CM said.

He said Ronaldo had proved that extraordinary hard work, unwavering determination and the courage to rise after every fall could take an ordinary person to extraordinary heights.

"Your fighting spirit has inspired millions of young minds to dream bigger and never surrender," Satheesan said.

Ronaldo's Enduring Legacy In Kerala

Recalling how children in Keralam's villages chased their football dreams inspired by Ronaldo's iconic number 7, he said every goal, victory and even tear of the footballer had become part of their emotions.

"We may no longer witness your brilliance in Portuguese colours, but you will forever remain in the hearts of those who fell in love with football through you," he said.

"You may have left the international stage, but legends like you never leave our hearts. Once a legend, forever an inspiration," Satheesan added.

Farewell To The Portugal Jersey

Ronaldo announced that he would no longer play for Portugal, bringing the curtain down on an international career spanning more than two decades, six World Cups and a European Championship title. He also holds the men's all-time international scoring record.

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team," Ronaldo said in a video message on social media.