Ronaldo Record Broken! Messi Rewrites FIFA World Cup History

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup record fell as Lionel Messi scored a historic hat-trick and reached 16 tournament goals.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/Reuters

Historic Night in Argentina’s World Cup Opener

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup legacy has long stood as a benchmark for longevity and brilliance on the biggest stage but Lionel Messi has now taken that story and rewritten it in emphatic fashion.

Key Points Messi became the first player ever to appear in six FIFA World Cups and scored a stunning hat-trick against Algeria.

He broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s record as the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick at 38 years and 357 days.

The performance took him to 16 World Cup goals, equalling Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.

At 38 years old, Messi not only broke Ronaldo’s record as the oldest player ever to score a World Cup hat-trick, but also reached 16 World Cup goals, drawing level with Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s joint all-time leading scorer.

On a historic night in Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria, Messi became the first player in history to appear in six FIFA World Cups. He marked the occasion with a stunning hat-trick that once again underlined his ability to deliver when it matters most. Wearing the prestigious World Cup ‘Legacy’ patch, the Argentine captain produced a performance full of composure, intelligence and class.

Ronaldo Record Broken as Messi Reaches 16 Goals

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Denny Medley/Reuters

For a player who has spent two decades stretching the limits of what footballing greatness looks like, June 16, 2026, felt like another defining chapter rather than a final statement. His hat-trick was the first of his World Cup career, taking him to 16 tournament goals and matching Klose’s long-standing record.

At 38 years and 357 days, Messi also moved past Ronaldo’s previous record as the oldest World Cup hat-trick scorer, set during Portugal’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Spain at the 2018 World Cup.

With Argentina starting their campaign in winning fashion, the reigning champions will hope their captain can keep producing moments like this as the tournament unfolds.

Messi’s name now sits among the most exclusive records in World Cup history. Since 1930, only 55 hat-tricks have been scored across 23 editions of the tournament, and just four players have managed more than one.

Even in that rare company, his latest achievement feels like another reminder that his story at the World Cup is still being written, not concluded.