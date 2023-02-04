News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ronaldo misses two sitters then nets 1st goal for Al Nassr

Ronaldo misses two sitters then nets 1st goal for Al Nassr

February 04, 2023 00:07 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action. Photograph: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr with a last-gasp penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh in a thrilling Saudi Pro League match on Friday.

 

The 37-year-old Portugal international, a five-times Ballon D'Or winner, converted from the spot three minutes into added time, having failed to score on his debut last month.

Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over 200 million euros ($216.54 million), and was appointed captain shortly after his arrival.

Al Nassr now top the standings after 15 games, level on 34 points with second-placed Al Shabab but with a match in hand. They next travel to Al Wedha on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9236 euros)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
