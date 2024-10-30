Ronaldo misses penalty! Al-Nassr out of Saudi Cup

IMAGE: A shocking miss from Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr's hopes fade. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Al-Taawoun/X

Cristiano Ronaldo's nightmarish spell at Al-Nassr continued as the Portuguese superstar missed a crucial stoppage-time penalty, sending his side crashing out of the King's Cup on Tuesday night.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had the chance to salvage a 1-0 defeat against Al-Taawoun, but his effort soared over the bar, leaving the home crowd stunned. This was Ronaldo's first penalty miss for Al-Nassr after a perfect record of 18 successful conversions.

The missed penalty epitomised Al-Nassr's frustrating season so far.

Despite Ronaldo's arrival, the club has failed to secure any major silverware and currently trails league leaders Al-Hilal by six points.

As the Saudi Pro League season progresses and the Asian Champions League beckons, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will be under immense pressure to deliver.

The question remains: Can Ronaldo turn his fortunes around and finally deliver a trophy for his Saudi Arabian club?