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Home  » Sports » Ronaldo made to wait for Saudi Pro League title

Ronaldo made to wait for Saudi Pro League title

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May 13, 2026 09:28 IST

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Bento blunder delays Al Nassr's title celebrations.

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after shooting wide during the match against Al Hilal during the Saudi Pro League at Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

IMAGE: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after shooting wide during the match against Al Hilal during the Saudi Pro League at Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Key Points

  • An own goal by Al Nassr keeper Bento stretched their wait for title.
  • The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • Mohamed Simakan opened the scoring for hosts Al Nassr
  • Cristiano Ronaldo shot wide of goal in the 2nd half.

Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento scored a 98th-minute own goal that denied his team the chance to wrap up the Saudi Pro League title in a 1-1 draw with Al Hilal on Tuesday.

Al Nassr were seconds away from clinching the title for the first time since the 2018-2019 season when Brazil international Bento failed to claim a long Al Hilal throw-in, with the ball bouncing into his own net.

 

With one match remaining, Al Nassr sit top of the table with 83 points from 33 games, five points clear of second-placed Al Hilal, who have a game in hand.

Al Nassr will secure the title by beating Damac in their final match of the season on May 21 or they could be crowned champions if Al Hilal fail to beat Neom on Saturday.

Mohamed Simakan opened the scoring for hosts Al Nassr from a corner in the 37th minute and Kingsley Coman missed a huge chance to make it 2-0 near the interval, when his effort struck the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still waiting for his first domestic trophy with Al Nassr, saw an effort fly wide seconds after restart.

Following the match, Cristiano thanked the fans for their support and posted on X: 'The dream is close. Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!'

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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