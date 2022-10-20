News
Ronaldo leaves early during EPL match against Spurs, sparks controversy

Ronaldo leaves early during EPL match against Spurs, sparks controversy

By Rediff Sports
October 20, 2022 15:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cristiano Ronaldo looks on from the bench prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo looks on from the bench prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, October 19, 2022. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is at it again.

The Portuguese forward, who was left on the bench during Manchester United’s Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, walked out to the changing room before the final whistle.

 

With four minutes of injury time still to play, Ronaldo walked down the tunnel.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said of the incident: “I don't pay attention today."

“We deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on this team. It was a magnificent performance from all the 11 players,” the Dutchman added.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute as United produced arguably its most complete performance of the season. 

His action prompted comments from football pundits.

 “I understand his frustration, but if you look at the bigger picture his team has put in a really good performance,” retired player Alan Shearer said on Amazon Prime Video.

“The manager had a big decision and it's been proven right. You're talking about maybe the best player we've ever seen, but it makes things difficult for the manager. He'll be asked about that, but he should be talking about the players on the pitch tonight.”

The 37-year-old Ronaldo has scored just two goals in 12 appearances for United this season.

Rediff Sports
