Ronaldo Ignores Messi Question After Record-Breaking Night

Cristiano Ronaldo made history at the FIFA World Cup 2026 by scoring in his sixth tournament and becoming Portugal's all-time leading scorer, while a viral moment saw him seemingly ignore a question about rival Lionel Messi.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups, setting a new historical record. Photograph: Maria Lysaker/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals in Portugal's 5-0 win against Uzbekistan at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

A post-match interaction where Ronaldo seemingly ignored a question about Lionel Messi went viral.

He also surpassed Portuguese legend Eusebio as his country's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer.

The incident highlights the ongoing rivalry and public fascination with both Ronaldo and Messi's World Cup performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show as Portugal cruised to a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan at the FIFA World Cup 2026. But while his two-goal performance made headlines, a brief post-match exchange involving a question about Lionel Messi soon had fans talking online.

A brief post-match interaction involving the Portugal captain has gone viral after he appeared to ignore a question about his long-time rival.

The 41-year-old simply walked on without responding, leaving fans on social media to speculate whether he deliberately snubbed the question or just chose not to get drawn into the familiar Messi-versus-Ronaldo debate.

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Ronaldo's Historic World Cup Achievements

The clip gained traction quickly, especially given how both stars have dominated headlines at this World Cup. While Messi has grabbed attention with five goals in two games for Argentina, Ronaldo delivered a statement of his own against Uzbekistan.

The veteran forward scored twice as Portugal bounced back strongly from their frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo. And it wasn't just another match-winning display.

Ronaldo's brace saw him make history by becoming the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups. He also surpassed Portuguese legend Eusebio to become his country's all-time leading scorer at the tournament.

Though questions about Messi may have followed him after the game but Ronaldo's focus remained on Portugal.

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