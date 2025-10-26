Ronaldo 'hungry for more' after netting 950th goal

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed the ACL 2 match against FC Goa last week, netted the winner against Al-Hazm on Saturday to keep Al Nassr at the top. Photograph: Cristiano Ronaldo/X

Cristiano Ronaldo showed once again that age is just a number, firing in his 950th career goal as Al-Nassr beat Al-Hazm 2–0 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah.

The Portuguese legend struck in the 88th minute to seal the win -- his sixth goal in as many appearances -- as Al-Nassr continued their perfect start to the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League season. The victory keeps Al-Nassr at the top of the table with 18 points, three clear of Al-Taawoun and eight ahead of defending champions Al-Ittihad.

After the match, Ronaldo marked the milestone with a post on Instagram, writing: 'Happy to help the team win and to hit 950 goals! Always hungry for more!'

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has made no secret of his ambition to reach 1,000 career goals, reiterated earlier this month that he has no plans to slow down, even if his family thinks otherwise.

"I want to keep playing for a few years, not many, I have to be honest. I want to thank all my teammates for having learned from all of them - and even from this younger generation as well. For me, it's a privilege to be with you.

"People, especially my family, say, 'It's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?' But I don't think so. I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going? I'm sure that when it's over, I'll leave feeling fulfilled, because I gave it my all," Ronaldo said after receiving the inaugural Prestige Award at the Portugal Football Globe on October 7, as quoted by Goal.com.

He added: "I know I don't have many more years, but I try to enjoy the few I have to the fullest. If it were 20 years ago, I would say I wanted to 'eat the world.' Now I don't see things that way. Age allows you to think differently. I have a philosophy of living day by day. Things go by so quickly, things change, and you can't make long-term plans. Right now, I make short-term plans because it gives me more energy that way. It gives me more of a will to live. That's what I try to do: enjoy each day, training session by training session, game by game. The rest will soon be seen."

Ronaldo will aim to extend his tally when Al-Nassr face Al-Ittihad, led by his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, in the King Cup of Champions Round of 16 on Tuesday.