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Cristiano Ronaldo fuels retirement talk as 1,000-goal milestone draws near

August 16, 2026 22:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Cristiano Ronaldo has fuelled retirement speculation by saying the upcoming year could be his final season, while targeting 1,000 career goals before ending his legendary career.

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: A World Cup title remains missing from Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious resume. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points

  • Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that the upcoming year could be his final season, saying he wants to leave a “spectacular legacy” after more than two decades in professional football.
  • The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has won major trophies across England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia, but a World Cup title remains the biggest missing prize in his career.
  • Ronaldo has scored 976 goals for club and country and will continue with Al-Nassr as he closes in on the landmark 1,000-goal mark. 

Cristiano Ronaldo has fuelled speculation about his retirement plans after saying the upcoming year will probably be the last of his playing career.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain is one of the most decorated players of all time, winning major trophies with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and current club Al-Nassr since making his senior debut for Sporting in 2002.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, was unable to add a World Cup title to his list of honours after Portugal fell short at this year's tournament, leaving the sport's biggest prize absent from his trophy cabinet.

      • Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Georgina Rodriguez In Portugal

 ‘I Want to Leave a Spectacular Legacy’

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Ronaldo told lifestyle magazine Vogue in an interview published on Sunday.

The forward has scored 976 goals for club and country during a career spanning more than two decades.

 

"I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one," he said.

"And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned—what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice."

Al-Nassr Star Targets 1,000-Goal Milestone

Ronaldo will continue playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr this season as he closes in on the milestone of 1,000 career goals.

      • Cristiano Ronaldo back in training days after wedding

Source: REUTERS
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Cristiano RonaldoWorld CupAl-NassrPortugalSaudi Arabia

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