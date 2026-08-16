Cristiano Ronaldo fuels retirement talk as 1,000-goal milestone draws near

Cristiano Ronaldo has fuelled retirement speculation by saying the upcoming year could be his final season, while targeting 1,000 career goals before ending his legendary career.

IMAGE: A World Cup title remains missing from Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious resume. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that the upcoming year could be his final season, saying he wants to leave a “spectacular legacy” after more than two decades in professional football.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has won major trophies across England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia, but a World Cup title remains the biggest missing prize in his career.

Ronaldo has scored 976 goals for club and country and will continue with Al-Nassr as he closes in on the landmark 1,000-goal mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo has fuelled speculation about his retirement plans after saying the upcoming year will probably be the last of his playing career.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain is one of the most decorated players of all time, winning major trophies with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and current club Al-Nassr since making his senior debut for Sporting in 2002.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, was unable to add a World Cup title to his list of honours after Portugal fell short at this year's tournament, leaving the sport's biggest prize absent from his trophy cabinet.

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‘I Want to Leave a Spectacular Legacy’

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Ronaldo told lifestyle magazine Vogue in an interview published on Sunday.

The forward has scored 976 goals for club and country during a career spanning more than two decades.

"I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one," he said.

"And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned—what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice."

Al-Nassr Star Targets 1,000-Goal Milestone

Ronaldo will continue playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr this season as he closes in on the milestone of 1,000 career goals.

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