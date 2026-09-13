Ronaldo demands lifetime bans after 'Jota' chants target Neves

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has strongly condemned fans who chanted the name of deceased player Diogo Jota at Ruben Neves during a Saudi Pro League match, urging a lifetime ban for such disrespectful behaviour.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo was upset after footage filmed from the stands during the match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia circulated on social media appeared to show supporters chanting 'Jota'. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo advocates for lifetime stadium bans for fans engaging in offensive behaviour.

Fans chanted the name of deceased player Diogo Jota at his close friend Ruben Neves during a Saudi Pro League match.

The incident occurred during a game between Al-Taawoun and Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Ruben Neves, visibly affected, responded to the chants and later commented on the lack of respect.

Ronaldo stated such behaviour "is no longer football" and requires strict action from the league.

Fans who appeared to make chants referencing former teammate Diogo Jota at Ruben Neves during a Saudi Pro League match should be banned from football stadiums for life, Cristiano Ronaldo said.

The chants occurred on Saturday during a fixture between Al-Taawoun and Neves' side Al-Hilal in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia.

Disrespectful Chants Target Ruben Neves

Jota died on July 3, 2025, in a car crash in Zamora, northwestern Spain, along with his brother Andre Silva. A close friend of Jota, Neves was a pallbearer at his funeral.

Footage filmed from the stands during the match and circulated on social media appeared to show supporters chanting 'Jota'.

The shouts attracted the attention of Neves, who pointed to his eye and then up to the sky in response.

Passing through the mixed zone after the game, Neves commented, "I hope they don't go to pray afterwards."

Ronaldo Calls For Strict Action Against Fans

In response to an Instagram post showing the footage, Ronaldo commented from his personal account.

"The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behaviour," said Ronaldo.

"This is no longer football, and there have to be limits. People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again."

The game finished 6-0 to Al-Hilal, with Neves playing 75 minutes before being substituted.

Reuters has contacted Al-Taawoun and Al-Hilal for comment.